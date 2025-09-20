Liam Lawson Delivers Shocking Azerbaijan GP Qualifying Performance

Often when Racing Bulls, the Red Bull Racing Junior Team, are in conversations during a qualifying session it is for rookie Isack Hadjar's consistent top 10 finishes. However, Hadjar was not the star of the team today, qualifying P8.

It was Kiwi Liam Lawson who pulled out his best F1 Qualifying performance ever, finishing P3 after a record-breaking number of red flags in today's qualifying.

F1 Fans may have been shocked to see Lawson's dominant lap, but no one was more shocked today than Lawson himself.

"Honestly, I cant even remember what happened, it was so busy. It's raining now. The car has been good all weekend and when it needed to be in quali, it was good. Massive thanks to the guys and girls the car has been amazing this weekend, so far." Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, P3

Track Conditions made F1 Qualifying Especially Difficult

Although Lawson pulled off his best F1 Qualifying performance to date in Baku it was extremely obvious that conditions were not optimal for drivers.

Lawson added a soundbite that he was 'fighting his own brain' as the Baku City Circuit's grip slipped away for many drivers and rain started to fall with only 3 minutes left in the session.

Even Max Verstappen remarked on how difficult the track conditions were in securing his pole position lap. With six record breaking red flags, it's easy to see these sentiments reflected in results.

Liam Lawson Shakes off his Tough F1 Season

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, leads Carlos Sainz, Williams, through Turn 12 at the 2025 Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort. | Red Bull Content Pool

Let's remember the kind of year that Lawson has had. He started the season with Red Bull Racing, only completing two races before being replaced by Yuki Tsunoda. From there, with Racing Bulls, Lawson has only seen a top 10 finish in an F1 Grand Prix four times.

There have been questions swirling about Lawson remaining in Formula 1 at all as his teammateIsack Hadjar is expected to be elevated to Red Bull Racing, leaving Tsunoda and Red Bull Junior Arvid Lindblad in the conversation.

Needless to say, Lawson is looking for a great result from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix tomorrow. When asked about his expectations, Lawson seemed especially cautious, knowing that the McLarens and Mercedes duos were close behind his P3 starting position.

"It's going to be a very hard race for sure. We have a great starting position, but obviously we're aware of who we're fighting around us and that is what we'll be focused on." Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls, P3