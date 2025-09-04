Liam Lawson Fires Back At Rival In F1 Feud Over Controversial Incident

Racing Bulls Formula 1 driver Liam Lawson has hit back at Williams' Carlos Sainz as the fallout from their Dutch Grand Prix collision continues.



The duo collided at a safety car restart at Zandvoort last Sunday, leaving both cars damaged and although they could continue, neither drivers were in a position to score points.



After being handed a penalty which he described as a "complete joke," Sainz took aim at Lawson both on team radio and when speaking to media post-race, but now the Kiwi has returned serve.



Sainz's frustration

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images

The state of racing in F1 has been questioned in recent times given the use of racing guidelines when judging incidents on track, with calls for reform after a number of controversial scenarios in the past 18 months.

F1's governing body, the FIA, has released those guidelines for public view this summer in order to increase transparency, but the 10-second penalty given to Sainz has cast further doubt over whether the document is fit for purpose.



MORE: Christian Horner Accuser Makes F1 Comeback With Rival Team



Lawson was on the inside of the corner and ahead of the Williams so despite Sainz at one stage turning left around the right-hander to avoid contact, he was deemed predominantly to blame for the damage to both cars.



But the Spaniard turned focus to Lawson, who has been involved in a number of skirmishes during his first full season in the championship, by suggesting "it always seems to be very difficult" to race the Racing Bull side-by-side.



Lawson's response



Speaking ahead of the Italian Grand Prix, Lawson went on the offensive by insisting he didn't have to berate a rival after having his race ruined.



"I had it in cases this year where I tried to make overtakes around the outside of cars and had my wheels even further alongside than Carlos did, and still wasn’t given space, and I always felt like it wasn’t fair. But it’s how the rules are," Lawson said with regards to the state of the racing guidelines, as per PlanetF1.



“He’s the car going for the overtake around the outside, and he didn’t get his axle where he needed to get it. And somehow I’m deemed as being aggressive. So I don’t really understand it."



Criticizing how Sainz handled the incident, Lawson added: "I didn’t go on the radio and mouth off to everybody about it or to the media. So, yeah, it’s his approach after that race but I don’t know why he was so upset, honestly."