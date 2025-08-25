Max Verstappen F1 Brilliance Triggers Concern Over Repeating Red Bull "cycle"

Max Verstappen may not be in contention for a fifth Formula 1 drivers' title this season, but one former driver-turned-pundit believes he is still making his teammates look like "second-class drivers."

The Dutchman won four consecutive championships between 2021 and 2024, the middle two of those utterly dominant as he broke the record for most wins in a single F1 season two campaigns in a row.

But with Red Bull in turmoil both on and off track in the past 18 months the door has been left open for McLaren to return to the top of the championship and leave Verstappen powerless to fight for honors.

Tsunoda in a difficult "cycle"

May 1, 2025; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda (22) talks to the media ahead of the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

That hasn't stopped him from taking pole positions and victories on occasion this term despite teammate Yuki Tsunoda picking up only seven points since joining after two rounds of the season.

The Japanese driver was only promoted from Racing Bulls after a lacklustre two weekends for Liam Lawson, who was originally selected to succeed Sergio Perez - who is rumored to be heading to Cadillac for next season - after the Mexican was dropped following a miserable 2024 season.

With Verstappen having also seen off Alex Albon, Pierre Gasly and Daniel Ricciardo as teammates since joining Red Bull in 2016, Tsunoda finds himself under immense pressure to remain in the seat for 2026's new regulatory era.

A positive for Tsunoda is that his former team boss at Racing Bulls, Laurent Mekies, has since stepped up to take over the helm at Red Bull following the axing of longstanding leader Christian Horner, who was removed following the British Grand Prix after a turbulent two years in charge.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Formule1 Magazine ahead of Verstappen's home grand prix at Zandvoort, former F1 driver for BAR and Super Aguri and World Endurance Champion Anthony Davidson suggested his talent is reflecting poorly on his teammates.

"Yuki is now in the cycle that Liam was in at Red Bull, and it will be interesting to see if Laurent Mekies can put an arm around Yuki to let him be the driver he can be," said Davidson.

"Clearly, the Red Bull is a very difficult car to drive, and Max can drive around problems, not all of them, but most. He finds performances others can't and drives at the limit, but not over it. Other drivers can't do that; they go just over or stay under the limit, and the car doesn't like that."



"It would be interesting to see what happens if Max were Yuki's team-mate at Racing Bulls, maybe the difference would then be a lot smaller. But with this car, which is so sensitive, it seems Liam and Yuki are second-class drivers compared to Max, but they are not, in an honest comparison, that is the reality they are in."