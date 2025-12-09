Max Verstappen Falls Heartbreakingly Short of Career High

Spoiler alert: Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the final race of the 2025 F1 season. It was a blazing end to a season that was nearly one of the greatest comebacks in Formula 1 history.

Unfortunately, even after winning the most races of all of the championship contenders during this season (8 Grand Prix and 2 Sprint), Verstappen fell just two points short of becoming a 5-time World Champion.

This will mark an end to the MV1 era of Formula 1, as Lando Norris was crowned the 2025 F1 World Drivers Champion.

Despite His Loss, Verstappen Holds His Head High

Max Verstappen continued his impressive form with a Sprint Race victory. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, in true champion fashion, had little emotion to spare for the press after the race festivities ended. His key message was pointed.

"I was already prepared for this kind of outcome because we needed a bit of luck to win. We could have very easily given up at that point when youre that far behind, but I don't think that's how this team works. That turnaround has been fun. Today has been fun. We didn't win the championship. That happens. That's life. Is that something that I'll be too sad about? Life goes on." Max Verstappen, Red Bull

The Verstappen of 2025 was certainly a departure from the Verstappen of old that many F1 fans and press are used to. He attacked this season with composure and optimism on the whole, making a 100-point-plus comeback in the second half of the season.

However, current Team Principal, Laurent Meckies, seemed to share the same positive reflection of the season, crediting the Red Bull Team for all of the stunning comebacks pulled off since Zandvoort.

"It's always full of emotion. I think that the first feeling of dominance is that we had a sensational turnaround. Some things you don't see every year... or every decade. That's what the girls and the guys have done. That's a dominant feeling. I'm very proud, very impressed by this team that never ever gave up on this season. It was a pure racing spirit until the last lap. We are missing two points, but it doesn't change how extraordinary this one has been." Laurent Meckies, Red Bull

Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing | Red Bull Racing courtesy of AT&T

Verstappen echoed a very similar credit to the team back in Milton Keynes at the Red Bull Factory and in the garage with him at every race, calling his crew his "second family." He emphasized over and over again the strength that the team displayed backing him is simply how Red Bull Racing "works."

Looking Ahead to 2026 As a 'Comeback' for Red Bull

Although Verstappen drove his heart out and truly earned his stripes for another season in Formula 1, it is important to note that over the last two seasons, Red Bull has struggled in many areas.

Red Bull Racing Car | Red Bull Racing, Courtesy of AT&T

During the first half of the season in 2025, Verstappen struggled to earn podiums, let alone race wins. And, of course, the 'curse' of the second seat next to Verstappen persisted. Liam Lawson was demoted to VCARB and Yuki Tsunoda ultimately lost his Formula 1 drive altogether.

When asked about next year, Max didn't add much commentary, simply stating that "next year is going to be a big question mark for everyone, anyway." Without Adrian Newey designing their car, this may be an even bigger question mark for Verstappen and the team.

Verstappen drove a season full of surprises and hard-fought wins. It is waxing poetic that the end of the "MV1 era" coincides with the end of the current era of Formula 1. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are looking forward to a shot at the title again next season.