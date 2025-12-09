Max Verstappen Falls Heartbreakingly Short of Career High
Spoiler alert: Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the final race of the 2025 F1 season. It was a blazing end to a season that was nearly one of the greatest comebacks in Formula 1 history.
Unfortunately, even after winning the most races of all of the championship contenders during this season (8 Grand Prix and 2 Sprint), Verstappen fell just two points short of becoming a 5-time World Champion.
This will mark an end to the MV1 era of Formula 1, as Lando Norris was crowned the 2025 F1 World Drivers Champion.
Despite His Loss, Verstappen Holds His Head High
Max Verstappen, in true champion fashion, had little emotion to spare for the press after the race festivities ended. His key message was pointed.
"I was already prepared for this kind of outcome because we needed a bit of luck to win. We could have very easily given up at that point when youre that far behind, but I don't think that's how this team works. That turnaround has been fun. Today has been fun. We didn't win the championship. That happens. That's life. Is that something that I'll be too sad about? Life goes on."Max Verstappen, Red Bull
The Verstappen of 2025 was certainly a departure from the Verstappen of old that many F1 fans and press are used to. He attacked this season with composure and optimism on the whole, making a 100-point-plus comeback in the second half of the season.
However, current Team Principal, Laurent Meckies, seemed to share the same positive reflection of the season, crediting the Red Bull Team for all of the stunning comebacks pulled off since Zandvoort.
"It's always full of emotion. I think that the first feeling of dominance is that we had a sensational turnaround. Some things you don't see every year... or every decade. That's what the girls and the guys have done. That's a dominant feeling. I'm very proud, very impressed by this team that never ever gave up on this season. It was a pure racing spirit until the last lap. We are missing two points, but it doesn't change how extraordinary this one has been."Laurent Meckies, Red Bull
Verstappen echoed a very similar credit to the team back in Milton Keynes at the Red Bull Factory and in the garage with him at every race, calling his crew his "second family." He emphasized over and over again the strength that the team displayed backing him is simply how Red Bull Racing "works."
Looking Ahead to 2026 As a 'Comeback' for Red Bull
Although Verstappen drove his heart out and truly earned his stripes for another season in Formula 1, it is important to note that over the last two seasons, Red Bull has struggled in many areas.
During the first half of the season in 2025, Verstappen struggled to earn podiums, let alone race wins. And, of course, the 'curse' of the second seat next to Verstappen persisted. Liam Lawson was demoted to VCARB and Yuki Tsunoda ultimately lost his Formula 1 drive altogether.
When asked about next year, Max didn't add much commentary, simply stating that "next year is going to be a big question mark for everyone, anyway." Without Adrian Newey designing their car, this may be an even bigger question mark for Verstappen and the team.
Verstappen drove a season full of surprises and hard-fought wins. It is waxing poetic that the end of the "MV1 era" coincides with the end of the current era of Formula 1. Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are looking forward to a shot at the title again next season.
Kaitlin Tucci has been a fan of motorsport for close to a decade. Before joining On SI in 2025, she contributed heavily to the marketing and media efforts at FanAmp, a motorsports startup for which she was the Head of Marketing. She has contributed to a number of publications covering series such as Formula 1, IndyCar, IMSA, and more... Kaitlin graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a degree in Business/Marketing and Political Science. She works full time as a marketer at high-growth tech startups while spending her weekends immersed in the world of racing. Kaitlin was raised in Las Vegas, Nevada, but has lived in New York City for the past 5 years with her 'giant chihuahua' Willow. You'll often catch Willow watching races alongside Kaitlin, but unfortunately she doesn't have enough airline miles to join her at the track just yet.