Max Verstappen Pulls Off 'Incredible' F1 Comeback At Brazilian Grand Prix

Never count out Max Verstappen in a Grand Prix, especially when that Grand Prix is at Autodromo Carlos Pace in Brazil.

After his worst qualifying performance on pure pace, not due to a penalty or taking a new part for the car, Verstappen qualified in P16 and later chose to start from the pit lane to take on new parts.

Even starting at such a disadvantage and facing a puncture in his tires in the opening laps of the race, forcing him to pit, Verstappen charged back and finished 3rd, mere tenths of a second behind the 2nd place car of Kimi Antonelli.

Third Place From the Pit Lane - and Verstappen Made it Look Easy

The Grand Prix in Brazil is always a race full of action, and today's race was no different, even for Max. Just looking at his starting position and where he ended, in P3, you'd think Verstappen drove a faultless race.

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - NOVEMBER 09: Max Verstappen | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Unfortunately for Verstappen, that was not the case. Max had to pit very early in the race to take off his hard tires and likely completely shift Red Bull's strategy due to a puncture and the two safety cars in the first 10 laps.

"I had a good first lap after the safety car and overtook some guys. Somehow we picked up that puncture - maybe from some debris that flew off in front of me on the first lap." Max Verstappen, P3, Red Bull

Although weaving through traffic for the rest of the race appeared to be Verstappen's sweet spot, he added on that there were often issues with traffic, with a number of drivers 'stuck in DRS trains' ahead of him, slowing his progress to the front.

Really, what brought Max back to the podium this week was the strategy called by the team, and whatever changes to pace that were made from yesterday in qualifying into the Grand Prix today. Even McLaren drivers admitted that they did not have the fastest car on the grid — that would be Max.

"I think our pace was quite strong overall in the stints. Sometimes it's a bit difficult to know fully with traffic. To be on the podium from the pitlane... I didn't expect that at all. Incredible result for us. Very happy with that and I'm just very proud of everyone within the team. Yesterday was very tough for us but we never give up and always try to improve and try to find more lap time. Luckily we found that today." Max Verstappen, P3, Red Bull

Verstappen isn't the only driver who felt the pace of the Red Bull under him throughout the race. As he was racing Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli to gain another podium position (P2), even Toto Wollf, Mercedes' Team Principal, said that he told Kimi he would finish in P3.

Let me restate that, Verstappen in the Red Bull was so fast that Toto Wolff had already written off his own driver's ability to defend. Although Wolff was incorrect in his assumption, Max and Red Bull Racing taught a masterclass in comebacks in Brazil today.

Verstappen now sits only 25 points back from Oscar Piastri in P2 in the World Drivers' Championship and less than 50 points away from Championship Leader, Lando Norris.