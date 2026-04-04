Max Verstappen Says He'll 'Be Fine' Amid Doubt About F1 Future

We are three races into the 2026 F1 season, and it has not been the easiest of starts for four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver has only 12 points so far in the drivers' standings, and sits ninth in the championship, his best finish coming at Albert Park where he finished in sixth.

Red Bull appears less competitive than 2025 championship rivals McLaren, while it is clear that Mercedes and Ferrari are the teams to beat in terms of constructor pace, making Red Bull the fourth-quickest team on the grid at best.

This slow start has Verstappen not only angered at the team, but also the 2026 regulations that have changed how the cars race and feel to the drivers, and he has not held back in terms of his relationship with F1.

Verstappen says 'other projects' are on his mind as well as F1

Verstappen and Red Bull have not managed to capitalize on their form shown in 2025. | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen finished in P8 at Suzuka, spending most of the Japanese Grand Prix fighting with Pierre Gasly, where he was unable to finish in front of the Alpine driver and did not look, at any point, to be in contention for the top six.

Speaking to the BBC, the 28-year-old said fans should not be worried about his F1 career:

"[F1 in 2026 is like] playing Mario Kart. This is not racing... I have a lot of other projects anyway that I have a lot of passion about, [for example], the GT3 racing... It's not like if I would stop [in F1] that I'm not going to do anything. I'm always going to have fun. And also, I will have fun in a lot of other things in my life."

It's a bit sad to be honest that we're even talking about this. It is what it is. You don't need to feel sorry for me. I'll be fine."

Suzuka Sunday: complete ✅



Max battles hard to claim P8, with Isack outside the points after the Safety Car impacted his race 💙



🏁 | ANT, PIA, LEC, RUS, NOR, HAM, GAS, Max 👊, LAW, OCO.#F1 || #JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/QCqftudnk2 — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) March 29, 2026

Verstappen was adamant that while he was not planning to disappear from F1, he was engaged in other racing ventures like GT3 racing at the Nürburging, where his most recent appearance resulted in a win — and then a subsequent disqualification.

The Dutchman's next attempt at scoring points in a Grand Prix will be at the Miami Grand Prix, but whether Red Bull can provide a competitive car is not yet known, let alone one that can fight for podiums.