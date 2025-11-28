Max Verstappen Shares Stunning F1 Retirement Threat

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has insisted his current contract could be his last before walking away from the sport.

The Dutchman, who has won the past four championships, is tied to a long-term contract with Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season.

While he seemingly has the opportunity to become F1's statistical greatest driver of all time, given the numbers he has racked up already, Verstappen has been forthcoming with his view that he would walk away from the grid, often voicing his displeasure with the sport's push for more entertainment value in recent years.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

And with a new set of technical regulations being introduced next term, Verstappen has indicated that he would turn his back on F1 if the new cars don't meet his expectations.

"My contract runs until 2028, but it [his future] will depend on the new rules in 2026, and if they are nice and fun," Verstappen told PA ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

"If they are not fun, then I don't really see myself hanging around. Winning seven titles is not on my mind. I know that there are three more years after this one, so it could be possible, but it is not something I need to do before I leave the sport.

"I can leave the sport easily tomorrow."

Earlier this year, Verstappen made his GT3 debut, winning his first race alongside Chris Lulham in round nine of the Nürburgring Langstrecken Serie [NLS], driving a Verstappen.com-branded Ferrari.

Settling in at the Lusail International Circuit 😁#F1 || #QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/8wt7sXvaJw — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 27, 2025

He has long expressed a desire to enter the Le Mans 24 Hour endurance race, while he and partner Kelly Piquet welcomed the birth of their first daughter together earlier this year.

"I have a lot of other passions; other racing categories, I want to spend more time with the family, and live off my own schedule," Verstappen added. "And in my mind, I know if I close the chapter, it is closed.

"I don't see myself stopping and coming back. Once I stop, I really stop."

Despite a difficult start to the current season, Verstappen enters the penultimate grand prix of the campaign at the Lusail International Circuit with an outside chance of securing a fifth consecutive title, trailing McLaren's Lando Norris by 24 points with two races and a sprint to run.

Norris needs to outscore the Dutchman and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri by two points across the Qatar weekend to secure a maiden drivers' crown.