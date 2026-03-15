McLaren Boss Andrea Stella Apologizes to Fans After Chinese GP Disaster

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has offered an apology to fans and sponsors after a nightmare Chinese Grand Prix for the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champion.

Concern arose when Lando Norris' car was being worked on as the pitlane opened for reconnaissance laps to the Shanghai International Circuit grid, though it was hoped that the world champion would be able to start from the pits if the problem had been sorted.

Yet it transpired that he wouldn't make it out of the garage, marking the British driver's first did-not-start of his career.

McLaren F1 Team

Double DNS

But worse was to come for McLaren as Piastri's car was then wheeled off the grid within five minutes of the start of the race, another issue with the Mercedes power unit, although independent of Norris' gremlin.

It meant that Piastri failed to start for the second race in a row and, barring Saturday's sprint, that McLaren had only started once out of four chances with the two MCL40s combined.

Reacting to the disastrous events, Stella told Sky Sports UK: "Well, you know we came here to go racing and today we were not in condition to do so because of technical problems.

"This is very frustrating and disappointing for the team, for the drivers, for our technical and commercial partners, and obviously, as you say, for our fans. So we are sorry for that.

"We will regroup, we will understand these technical problems, and we will go again in Japan."

Oscar Piastri's car has been pushed into the McLaren garage just before the Formation Lap! 😮#F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/pFmixhjnLH — Formula 1 (@F1) March 15, 2026

F1 has a weekend off now after a double-header to start the season, before the Japanese Grand Prix leads into an extended five-week break to Miami following the cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian events.

It gives a chance for McLaren to regroup and investigate the issues that have beleaguered its start to the campaign and try to return to the fight with Ferrari at least, if not Mercedes.

Confirming that the German power unit provider would lead the investigations in the coming days at its Brixworth-based High-Performance Powertrains plant, Stella explained: "Certainly, the parts that were at fault will go back, in this case not to McLaren, they will go back to HPP, they will be investigated but like I said we approach this as a team, as one team.

"We will take the learning, we will fix it and we'll go again."