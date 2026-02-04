Arrow McLaren Reveals 2026 Liveries at Indianapolis Season Launch

Arrow McLaren has officially kicked off their 2026 IndyCar Season with a full-scale launch event in Indianapolis. Not only did the team reveal their brand new McLaren Racing Center, but they unveiled their liveries for their three full-time entries.

The reveal served as an opening chapter to a year that Arrow McLaren defines by heightened ambition, following one of their strongest on-track performances in the series during the 2025 season.

The Chevrolet-powered team is now looking forward to 2026 with two goals in mind: the championship and the elusive Indianapolis 500 win.

Arrow McLaren's 2026 lineup

The team will retain its same driver lineup as 2025, a welcome moment of stability after the rotating drivers of 2024 due to David Malukas' injury and the newly resolved court case between McLaren Racing and reigning champion Alex Palou.

The No. 5 Arrow McLaren will be driven by the star of the team, Pato O'Ward.

No. 5 Arrow McLaren Pato O'Ward | McLaren Racing

The No. 6 Arrow McLaren will be driven by Nolan Siegel and feature a slightly different livery than Christian Lundgaard and Pato O'Ward, retaining the NTT Data sponsorship. The key visual change for 2026 is the return of McLaren’s papaya as a dominant color, stepping back from the full-body NTT DATA blue.

No. 6 Arrow McLaren Nolan Siegel | McLaren Racing

Finally, the No. 7 Arrow McLaren will be driven by Christian Lundgaard, whose car features an inverted color scheme to O'Ward's No. 5.

No.7 Arrow McLaren Christian Lundgaard | McLaren Racing

While visually familiar, the liveries reinforce the idea of stability and continuity for Arrow McLaren as they look to sustain and improve on their impressive 2025 season.

The event also marked a broader moment of progress for the organization, as Arrow McLaren continues to evolve its presence in IndyCar while being the only team directly intertwined with a Formula 1 team, notably through its state-of-the-art McLaren Racing Center in Indianapolis.

Arrow McLaren's championship intent

Arrow McLaren enters the season after achieving a team-record 12 podiums in 2025, with O’Ward finishing runner-up in the championship and Lundgaard adding a level of consistency and performance that shocked many IndyCar fans.

Arrow McLaren Pato O'Ward Nolan Siegel Christian Lundgaard Race Suits | McLaren Racing

That competitive baseline now serves as the benchmark entering the 2026 season. The organization has been focused on growth in all areas, from the McLaren Racing Center to new partnerships with Deloitte and Republic Airways.

The continuity in the driver lineup and visual identity reflects Arrow McLaren's broader objective of building a championship-winning program with the tools already at its disposal.

The 2026 IndyCar Season will open on the Streets of St. Petersburg on February 27th, marking the first real benchmark of where Arrow McLaren stands after a winter of building and development.