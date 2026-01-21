McLaren's Championship Era Continues With New Apparel Partner

McLaren Racing is no stranger to successful commercial partnerships over the past few years for its F1 Team. Their on-track momentum has been directly mirrored by deliberate moves off it with some of the world's leading brands and corporations.

As Formula 1 and the motorsport community at large continue to attract global lifestyle brands, the teams have continued to align themselves with those considered the sporting world's 'elite'. Now, McLaren is joining a brand that is no stranger to racing, and one that is already working closely with Scuderia Ferrari.

This next chapter will close McLaren's Era with Castore as their Team Kit Partner and usher in the familiar face of PUMA as their new apparel and teamwear partner.

Unlocking a new, fresh era of McLaren apparel

While shifting to a new apparel partner may seem trivial to racing fans, establishing a new, tangible brand presence is key to McLaren Racing now more than ever. Their F1 team has won both championships in 2025, Arrow McLaren in IndyCar has gained significant momentum, and they will be welcoming their WEC team in 2027.

Apparel and team kits are crucial pieces of visual brand identity, as that's, frankly, how any racing team is presented to the world at large. Similar to the strong visual identity of McLaren's Lando Norris, team apparel is how you recognize a brand without even speaking to the fan or driver wearing it.

With Formula 1 and motorsports' audience rapidly expanding beyond their traditional fanbases, teamwear is a visible extension into everyday life — not simply on track. McLaren's CEO Zak Brown added his thoughts on the conversation in their press release.

“Our sport is in incredible shape. It’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands into Formula 1. We know fans want to express their passion for McLaren both at and away from the track, and PUMA’s innovative approach to design and culture will offer exciting collections and experiences worldwide.” Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren

This will also serve as a significant signal that, again, McLaren Racing is looking at its IndyCar and WEC teams as extensions of one, united brand. Something that has become clear with the new Deloitte partnership as well.

The collection that was announced this week, "Replica," serves an even greater purpose for McLaren Racing. Their goal, according to their press release, is to mirror the clothing worn by drivers and team members at the track, celebrating the idea that fans are, in fact, a part of the McLaren Racing organization, too.

The collection will be available online and at select stores, February 2nd.

