Red Bull And Racing Bulls First To Reveal 2026 F1 Liveries In Detroit

Red Bull and Racing Bulls have become the first teams to launch their 2026 Formula 1 seasons at an event in Detroit.

Both teams took the covers off their liveries for the upcoming season in the home city of Ford, which it has teamed up with to create its own in-house power unit.

Only the color schemes have been revealed at this stage, with car designs to be shown off at the second pre-season test in Bahrain in February.

Red Bull's new look

In the first real shake-up of a Red Bull livery in over a decade, the body is largely painted in a deep shade of blue mixed with black detailing, unsurprising given the organization's own colors as well as Ford's 'Blue Oval' identity.

As is usual for any of the squad's F1 cars, the tip of the nose cone is bright yellow with the Red Bull facing forward, a nod to the energy drink manufacturer's logo. This can also be seen emblazoned on the engine cover.

Red Bull enters the new season with Max Verstappen joined by another new teammate in Isack Hadjar, who impressed in his rookie campaign with Racing Bulls last term.

The Frenchman will be hoping to contribute more to the team's points haul than predecessor Yuki Tsunoda managed last year, with Verstappen doing most of the heavy lifting.

"I think it's much better, I have been asking for this for a while," said Verstappen when the covers came off.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull's biggest challenge may well be determining where the new power unit shakes out compared to existing manufacturers, though returning Honda and Audi's prospects are also unknown.

Racing Bulls share the spotlight

The sister Racing Bulls outfit also launched its season at the same Detroit event, unveiling its livery for 2026.

Also adorning the logo-like nosecone tip and engine cover, the Racing Bull is largely white with ribbons of blue detailing the flow of the car.

Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Liam Lawson has been given another chance to prove his worth after a difficult first full season in the championship that saw him demoted from Red Bull after just two races.

"I'm excited," said Lawson at the launch. “Launching the 2026 livery here in Detroit makes the moment feel even more special."

He is joined by rookie Arvid Lindblad, who joins after impressing in the Formula 2 championship.

“This moment is honestly surreal. To be introduced as a Formula 1 driver at an event like this, in such an iconic setting, is something I’ll never forget."