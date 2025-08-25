Sergio Perez Given Backing By Former Boss As F1 Return Rumors Intensify

Sergio Perez's time in Formula 1 seemingly came to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 season following a miserable stint with Red Bull.

But speculation has intensified that the Mexican will return to the grid as F1 enters a new regulatory era for 2026, with expectations likely to be far lower for his prospective team than they were with Red Bull.

Perez has been tipped to join the brand new Cadillac team when the American manufacturing giant joins the championship for the new campaign, adding his wealth of experience to help the project hit the ground running when it wheels out for the first pre-season test at the end of January.



Perez a "good addition"

Jan 18, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez enters the field as a guest of Club America prior to America's match against Inter Miami CF at Allegiant Stadium.

Perez earned his drive at Red Bull between 2021 and 2024 following impressive performances - including a race win - with the Force India/Racing Point squad, and former team principal Otmar Szafnauer believes his former driver still has plenty to give in F1.

“If he finds the right environment, with all of his experience at both smaller teams with less budget and Red Bull, he’s got good feedback, so he definitely has something to offer,” Szafnauer told PlanetF1.

“Especially perhaps, a new team coming in that needs an experienced driver for the first couple of years, Checo [Perez] would be a good addition.”

Despite earning victories as he helped teammate Max Verstappen's push to a maiden world title in 2021 and assisting Red Bull's push to return to the top of the constructors' standings in the years following, Perez's final two years were headlined by struggles behind the wheel of the second car.

Having failed to reverse his dip in form last year - gaining just one point in his final five races, Red Bull made the decision to part ways, leaving Perez on the sidelines this term.

“I was surprised,” Szafnauer insisted when addressing Perez's inability to return to form in 2024.

Nov 22, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oracle Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Perez (11) during qualifying at Las Vegas Circuit.

“When I worked with Checo, I remember him saying to me: ‘I’m going to beat [Nico] Hulkenberg.’ I thought that’d be great if you could actually achieve that, because Hulkenberg was a great driver then, and now, and very fast over a lap.

“It took Sergio two years, but he ended up beating Hulkenberg [seventh and ninth, respectively, in 2016]. It was very close. That really impressed me about Sergio and he did that through his own hard work, focus, and mental tenacity at the time.

“So I knew he was capable of that. I was a bit surprised that he didn’t have that type of finish at Red Bull.”

Perez is expected to be confirmed as a Cadillac driver in the near future, with another F1 race winner in Valtteri Bottas rumored to be chosen as his teammate.

New era. Fresh look. @TommyHilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1® Team 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GGcMh8WdFs — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) June 4, 2025