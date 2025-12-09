Valtteri Bottas Begins 2026 F1 Preparations As Finn Officially Joins Cadillac

Valtteri Bottas has marked his first day as a Cadillac Formula 1 driver with a seat fitting at the team's Silverstone base.



The Finnish driver will make his return to the F1 grid next season with the American manufacturer, which enters the sport as a brand new 11th team at the start of a new regulatory era.



Bottas makes first showing at Cadillac

While new teammate Sergio Perez has already been helping Cadillac during its preparations, including a test in a 2023 Ferrari last month, Bottas has been unable to replicate the Mexican's efforts as he has been tied to his Mercedes contract, where he has been third driver since leaving Sauber at the end of 2024.



But with the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finished, Bottas was free to link up with the Cadillac squad at its European headquarters in Silverstone, where he began his own preparations and completed his seat fitting.

“I’m excited to be starting as a Cadillac F1 team driver - finally," said Bottas.

"This is a proud moment in my career as it marks the beginning of a new chapter back on the grid with a team that’s starting its journey in the sport. There’s a lot of hard work that lies ahead, so I’m keen to use my experience to help the team now that I’m fully on board.



“Seeing everything coming together for the first time as a brand-new team is special and makes you realize the momentum of the project. It’s important to get the preparation right as these moments really are the first steps to getting us ready for the first test. I can’t wait to get the season started and go racing once again.”





Team principal Graeme Lowdon added: “It’s great to finally have Valtteri onboard and integrated with the team. We’ve been planning for quite some time now, so it’s fantastic to see these moments happening ahead of our first season on track. I’m proud of all the work everybody is doing in the team.

"Formula 1 is the greatest team game in the world, and it’s times like this where you see the skills, talent, and expertise we have, and how well such a talent like Valtteri will be at home.”

Setting the foundation 💪 pic.twitter.com/jZD0U3CSx7 — Cadillac Formula 1 Team (@Cadillac_F1) December 8, 2025

Cadillac's first official F1 outing will come at the first of three tests at the end of January, with its color scheme revealed during the NFL's Super Bowl.

The team's first race will come at the Australian Grand Prix in March.

