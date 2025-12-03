F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Yas Marina Circuit Track Guide
Formula 1 enters its final race weekend of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
In what has become the traditional season finale, the circuit will host its 17th race on the F1 calendar, an ever-present since 2009.
Lando Norris holds the upper hand in the race for the drivers' world championship, with 12 points separating the McLaren driver from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is out to secure a fifth title in a row.
Oscar Piastri is still in with a shout of glory as well, though the Australian needs a lot to go his way to emerge victorious.
Who will come out on top? Here's everything you need to know about the Yas Marina Circuit!
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Location
Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi History in F1
First race: 2009
Years held: 2009-present
Number of races: 16
Yas Marina Circuit - corner by corner
Turn 1 - A medium-speed left-hander
Turn 2 - Flat out through another left and moving uphill
Turn 3 - Sweeping right over the brow of the hill
Turn 4 - Left kink down the hill
Turn 5 - Left-hand hairpin onto the longest straight on the track
Turns 6/7 - Best overtaking chance, heavy braking for a left-right chicane
Turn 8 - Hardly noticeable, a left curve as part of the second back straight
Turn 9 - A 180-degree banked left-hander
Turns 10/11/12 - Two fast right-handers before a difficult braking zone for a low-speed 90-degree right
Turn 13 - Short burst of throttle before a slow left-hander
Turn 14 - Under the Yas Hotel and into a slightly more open left
Turn 15 - High speed through this right-hander, watch for track limits on exit
Turn 16 - A final right-hander as the track drops downhill
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Track facts
Most wins by a driver
Lewis Hamilton - 5 wins
Max Verstappen - 4 wins
Sebastian Vettel - 3 wins
Most wins by a team
Red Bull - 7 wins
Mercedes - 6 wins
McLaren - 2 wins
Lotus - 1 win
Last 10 winners
2024 - Lando Norris, McLaren
2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2022 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2021 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2020 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull
2019 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2017 - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes
2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes
2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix lap record
A surprising name holds the Yas Marina race lap record, with former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen clocking a 1:25.637s in the 2024 race.
But it is Max Verstappen who holds the outright record, having taken pole for the 2021 event with a lap time of 1:22.109s.
