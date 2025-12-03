F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Yas Marina Circuit Track Guide

Formula 1 enters its final race weekend of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In what has become the traditional season finale, the circuit will host its 17th race on the F1 calendar, an ever-present since 2009.

Lando Norris holds the upper hand in the race for the drivers' world championship, with 12 points separating the McLaren driver from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is out to secure a fifth title in a row.

Oscar Piastri is still in with a shout of glory as well, though the Australian needs a lot to go his way to emerge victorious.

Who will come out on top? Here's everything you need to know about the Yas Marina Circuit!



Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Location



Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi History in F1

First race: 2009

Years held: 2009-present

Number of races: 16

Yas Marina Circuit - corner by corner

Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit | IMAGO / Dreamstine

Turn 1 - A medium-speed left-hander



Turn 2 - Flat out through another left and moving uphill



Turn 3 - Sweeping right over the brow of the hill



Turn 4 - Left kink down the hill



Turn 5 - Left-hand hairpin onto the longest straight on the track



Turns 6/7 - Best overtaking chance, heavy braking for a left-right chicane



Turn 8 - Hardly noticeable, a left curve as part of the second back straight



Turn 9 - A 180-degree banked left-hander



Turns 10/11/12 - Two fast right-handers before a difficult braking zone for a low-speed 90-degree right



Turn 13 - Short burst of throttle before a slow left-hander



Turn 14 - Under the Yas Hotel and into a slightly more open left



Turn 15 - High speed through this right-hander, watch for track limits on exit



Turn 16 - A final right-hander as the track drops downhill



Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Track facts

Most wins by a driver



Lewis Hamilton - 5 wins



Max Verstappen - 4 wins



Sebastian Vettel - 3 wins



Most wins by a team



Red Bull - 7 wins



Mercedes - 6 wins



McLaren - 2 wins



Lotus - 1 win



Last 10 winners



2024 - Lando Norris, McLaren



2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2022 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2021 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2020 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull



2019 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2017 - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes



2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes



2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes



Abu Dhabi Grand Prix lap record

A surprising name holds the Yas Marina race lap record, with former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen clocking a 1:25.637s in the 2024 race.

But it is Max Verstappen who holds the outright record, having taken pole for the 2021 event with a lap time of 1:22.109s.