F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Yas Marina Circuit Track Guide

All the information you need ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at the Yas Marina Circuit
Ewan Gale
Formula 1 enters its final race weekend of the season at the Yas Marina Circuit for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

In what has become the traditional season finale, the circuit will host its 17th race on the F1 calendar, an ever-present since 2009.

Lando Norris holds the upper hand in the race for the drivers' world championship, with 12 points separating the McLaren driver from Red Bull's Max Verstappen, who is out to secure a fifth title in a row.

Oscar Piastri is still in with a shout of glory as well, though the Australian needs a lot to go his way to emerge victorious.

Who will come out on top? Here's everything you need to know about the Yas Marina Circuit!

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Location

Location: Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi History in F1

First race: 2009

Years held: 2009-present

Number of races: 16

Yas Marina Circuit - corner by corner

Abu Dhabi Yas Marina Circuit
Turn 1 - A medium-speed left-hander

Turn 2 - Flat out through another left and moving uphill

Turn 3 - Sweeping right over the brow of the hill

Turn 4 - Left kink down the hill

Turn 5 - Left-hand hairpin onto the longest straight on the track

Turns 6/7 - Best overtaking chance, heavy braking for a left-right chicane

Turn 8 - Hardly noticeable, a left curve as part of the second back straight

Turn 9 - A 180-degree banked left-hander

Turns 10/11/12 - Two fast right-handers before a difficult braking zone for a low-speed 90-degree right

Turn 13 - Short burst of throttle before a slow left-hander

Turn 14 - Under the Yas Hotel and into a slightly more open left

Turn 15 - High speed through this right-hander, watch for track limits on exit

Turn 16 - A final right-hander as the track drops downhill

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Track facts

Most wins by a driver

Lewis Hamilton - 5 wins

Max Verstappen - 4 wins

Sebastian Vettel - 3 wins

Most wins by a team

Red Bull - 7 wins

Mercedes - 6 wins

McLaren - 2 wins

Lotus - 1 win

Last 10 winners

2024 - Lando Norris, McLaren

2023 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2022 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2021 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2020 - Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2019 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2018 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2017 - Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes

2016 - Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

2015 - Nico Rosberg, Mercedes

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix lap record

A surprising name holds the Yas Marina race lap record, with former Haas driver Kevin Magnussen clocking a 1:25.637s in the 2024 race.

But it is Max Verstappen who holds the outright record, having taken pole for the 2021 event with a lap time of 1:22.109s.

