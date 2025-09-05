Toto Wolff Issues Update Regarding Mercedes Star's Contract

With Mercedes being one of the top teams on the grid, the fact that they do not have either of their current two drivers signed to a long-term contract yet is a surprise.

The team sit third in the championship with one win after George Russell's victory in Canada being the only time the team have taken the top step in 2025.

Rookie driver Kimi Antonelli was handed a strong test, with the 19-year-old Italian replacing the outgoing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Neither driver has been confirmed for the upcoming season, with rumors that Max Verstappen has been in conversation with Wolff.

George Russell and Mercedes Talks Getting Down To The 'Nitty-Gritty'

Despite not being a confirmed driver for next year, George Russell has already won a race this season, in Canada. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Although not yet signed to the German F1 team for 2026, Wolff has made it clear he sees the renewal of George Russell's contract as essential.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1's commentary team during Practice 1 at the Italian Grand Prix, Wolff said:

"For whatever reason, we have these details we need to discuss - on [those kind of] days... It's nitty-gritty things that we do not place such importance on. There is not going to be a big announcement that we have signed a contract, because it's a no-brainer."

"We have never gone for long-term contracts. I think the longest was a two-year [contract] we have done, with some options. So, it's a Mercedes pattern."

When Wolff was asked his thoughts on whether long-term contracts are beneficial to the driver's confidence, he was quick to defend Mercedes' shorter contract lengths:

"I think it makes no difference because they are under pressure anyway... That mindset is not right."

'There Is No Doubt' Regarding Kimi Antonelli's Future

Mercedes' new hire in 2025, Kimi Antonelli, has had a tough time since the opening portion of the season, with only two points-scoring finishes in the past nine races.

Teenager Kimi Antonelli picked up the sole podium of his career so far also in Canada, where he finished third. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Wolff, however, has full confidence in the success of Antonelli:

"There is no doubting Kimi [Antonelli]. He came into the sport with a great bonfire [around him], the quickest in karting, his junior track series record... we probably did not calibrate him the right way - the start of the season was very strong, but then we had a car that was unpredictable. What is most important is to let him grow... he's just a young kid."

He then went on to say that putting Antonelli in the Mercedes seat was the right choice, and that they were enthusiastic about the prospect moving up to F1 regardless.

"We went into putting him in an F1 car with great enthusiasm. I think the team needed that, especially with Lewis [Hamilton] going [to Ferrari]. We walked into this with open eyes.. there were [always] going to be races where we tear our hair out, and ones that would be brilliant."