Why 2026 Could Be The Year George Russell Gets His Mercedes Glory

Mercedes has become the latest Formula 1 team to reveal its livery ahead of the 2026 season, unveiling a striking silver, black and green look.



The German manufacturer will officially launch its campaign on February 2, following the behind-closed-doors Barcelona test, with the livery revealed only through online digital renders.



After a disappointing run through the ground-effect era, Mercedes will be hoping that new regulations will spell opportunity to return to a championship challenge, led by George Russell. Could this year be a return to glory?

Potential Mercedes advantage?

F1's regulations have seen an overhaul of both the chassis and power unit specifications for the upcoming season. Cars are now shorter, lighter and feature active aerodynamics while the ground effect floors have been ditched in favor of a flat floor. The power units now have more electrical energy and will run from sustainable fuels, while the MGU-H has been removed.

Mercedes struggled throughout the ground-effect era, having failed to overcome a failed experiment with its zero-pod concept in 2022. Last year was its most competitive under that regulation set, though the Silver Arrows were still unable to challenge for the title.

But when flat floors were last involved, Mercedes won every constructors' title from 2014 to 2021, only missing out on the final drivers' title of that era.

More importantly, it was the change of engine regulations with the introduction of the V6 turbo-hybrids that gave the team its biggest advantage, and if rumors are to be believed, it could hold a similar stranglehold over rival OEMs to begin 2026.

Suggestions of a compression ratio trick have led to talks with the FIA after rivals sent a letter, though it is believed there will be no change, at least for this year. Early indications are that this will be an engine formula early on in the regulation era, meaning that if what we believe is true, Mercedes power could win the title.

George Russell's time in the sun?

Russell may not have had the resources to secure a title last season, or even challenge for one, but the Briton was in championship-winning form. Consistently keeping McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri and Red Bull's Max Verstappen honest, he was the only driver other than that trio to win across the 24-race calendar last term.

Mercedes AMG Petronas F1

His wins in Canada and Singapore were dominant and have led many to suggest that he would be a favorite for the drivers' title this term, if Mercedes does indeed provide the necessary machinery.



Russell has proven his patience since moving from Williams ahead of the 2022 season, one in which he must have thought he would finally join the hunt for championships.



With Lewis Hamilton leaving for Ferrari in 2025, Russell has now shown the leadership qualities needed to steer such a large organization towards success. If he were to emerge victorious at the end of the year, nobody could begrudge him that.

