Racing Bulls Announces Return of Former Key Red Bull Engineer as Technical Director

Racing Bulls has announced the appointment of Dan Fallows as technical director ahead of the 2026 Formula 1 season. The move means that Fallows returns to the Red Bull family after a short spell with Aston Martin.

He had joined the team based in Silverstone, England, in the same role, having been an integral part of Red Bull's journey back to world championship triumph with Max Verstappen in 2021.

But with the technical team at Aston Martin swelling as owner Lawrence Stroll bulked out the squad's chances of becoming competitive in F1 - Adrian Newey, Enrico Cardille and Andy Cowell all joining not long after - Fallows stepped aside from his role at the end of 2024.

Pierre Wache [Red Bull technical director], Dan Fallows [New Racing Bulls technical director] | Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

He left the team altogether in 2025 and, free to work from April, Fallows will take over as Racing Bulls technical director, reporting to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

Fallows returns to Red Bull family

Fallows will have responsibility for the technical direction of the team during a time when development will be crucial under F1's newest regulatory era.

“I’m very pleased to be joining VCARB [Racing Bulls] at an exciting time for the team," said Fallows in a team statement. "There is a clear vision and strong technical ambition, and I’m looking forward to working closely with Tim and the wider engineering group to help drive performance and continue building the team for the future.”

The management team at Racing Bulls has changed in the past 12 months, following team principal Laurent Mekies' departure to fill the void left by Christian Horner's axing at Red Bull. It meant Alan Permane stepped into the Frenchman's shoes, with Fallows now filling up the gaps.

Adding this to our fave portraits 🖼️#F1 #VCARB pic.twitter.com/bvuay4NRLi — Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team (@visacashapprb) January 18, 2026

“Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively," added Permane. "We’re delighted to welcome him to VCARB.”

Racing Bulls launched its 2026 season alongside Red Bull at an event in Detroit and will join the other 10 teams on track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week for the first of three pre-season tests, which takes place behind closed doors.



The following two tests will be held at the Bahrain International Circuit, the last of which will be broadcast in its entirety, before the Australian Grand Prix gets the season underway on March 8.

The Latest Formula 1 News

Alex Palou Loses BIG in Court Case with McLaren Racing

Williams Releases Statement Over Critical Barcelona F1 Testing Rumors

Alpine Launches F1 Season After Silverstone Livery 'Leak'

Ferrari Reveals New Look Livery As SF-26 Launched