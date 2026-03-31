Why Fernando Alonso’s Finish at Japanese GP Is So Important for Honda & Aston Martin

Honda Racing general trackside manager Shintaro Orihara has underlined the importance of Fernando Alonso finishing the Japanese Grand Prix for its Formula 1 operation.



The Japanese manufacturer has endured a chastening return to the championship with Aston Martin this season, with vibrations from the power unit and reliability issues leaving the team based in Silverstone, England, unable to set competitive lap times and finish race distances.



Both Alonso and teammate Lance Stroll used the Australian Grand Prix to complete additional testing, pitting for over 10 laps each to undergo repairs before heading back onto the Albert Park circuit, while in Shanghai, the team suffered a double did-not-finish to highlight the malaise.



It meant that prospects for its home race at Suzuka - originally built as a Honda test track - were bleak.



Aston Martin | Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team

Encouraging signs

Yet while Stroll was again forced to pit and retire his AMR26, Alonso was able to finish the race distance, albeit a lap down on eventual race winner Kimi Antonelli.

Reviewing the weekend, Orihara said: "We completed the full race distance with Fernando’s car, which is a first good step in terms of reliability. In recent weeks, we have been working hard with the team to improve this area. In addition, we’ve been enhancing our engine performance and optimising our energy management strategy.

“We gathered a lot of data today by finishing the race with Fernando, and this gives us more information to help us move forward. We will focus on this over the next four weeks before going to Miami.

“Racing in front of our home crowd with Lance and Fernando was special, and it has been touching to see the banners and messages of support over the Japanese Grand Prix.”

Suzuka Sundays.



We forge into your break with your support pushing us forward.#JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/l6tsGkuCcm — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 29, 2026

The fact that the car was able to finish the race without any of the driver safety fears that forced Alonso to park up in Shanghai has given the two-time world champion optimism for improvement moving forward.

“We got to Australia 100% sure that we could not finish the race,” said the Spaniard, who sat out of first practice on Friday and arrived at the circuit late as his partner gave birth to his first child. “The following week in China, 95% convinced we could not finish the race and now in race three, we finish.

“It's not the pace that we want, but there is some progress and some work in the team to keep improving. So, yeah, hopefully the first step for everyone to motivate both factories to keep improving.”