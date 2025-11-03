Williams Announces Name And Logo Changes For F1 2026

Williams has announced a change to its name and logo for the 2026 Formula 1 season as it harks back to its roots.

Inspired by the 'Forward W' that was first introduced in 1977 when the team was founded by the late Sir Frank Williams and has featured on each of the nine cars to have won the constructors' world championship for the team, the existing logo will evolve into a throwback design.

While the team is currently officially known as Atlassian Williams Racing, the name will become Atlassian Williams F1 Team from January.

In a release from the team, it is stated that the changes reflect a "clear ambition" to be a powerhouse again. The last victory for Williams came for Pastor Maldonado at the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix, which in turn broke a barren spell stretching back to 2004, when it was partnered with BMW.

While the late 2010s and early 2020s brought pain for the team at the back of the F1 field, James Vowles has led somewhat of a revival since taking over as team principal ahead of the 2024 season.



Alex Albon's strong start to the season and a recent podium for Carlos Sainz at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix - as well as a top three in the United States sprint - have helped the team to fifth in the constructors' standings with just four rounds left, its 111-point tally more than the past seven seasons put together.



“I am proud that from next year we will be known as Atlassian Williams F1 Team and carry a logo on our car inspired by our founder Sir Frank Williams and deeply connected with our decades of success," said Vowles.



“As a team we are inspired by our past but excited about our future, and committed to writing a new Championship-winning chapter in Williams’ history.

“This evolved team identity reflects who we are, where we are going, and reintroduces our title-winning legacy to a growing F1 audience that was not following the sport when we were last dominant.”

Despite only entering the sport in 1977 as an independent outfit, it won its first championships in 1980 with a double as Australian Alan Jones won the drivers' title. Success was repeated with a constructors' title in 1981 and a drivers' title for Keke Rosberg in 1982, though its best form came with a period of dominance in the 1990s.



There were five constructors' titles in that decade, including four drivers' titles for Nigel Mansell, Alain Prost, Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve.



