Yuki Tsuonda Slammed By F1 Legend For Not 'Bringing Anything To The Table'

While the Mexican Grand Prix was not one of Yuki Tsunoda's worst performances in a Red Bull car, another weekend with no points scored will be hard for the Japanese driver to take.

As his teammate Max Verstappen climbed from fifth place to third in a race that saw the Dutchman employ a clever strategy to gain positions, Tsunoda would start the race in tenth and drop to 11th in what was a fairly uneventful race for the 25-year-old.

While the decision to delay Tsunoda's pit stop would have played a part in his loss of position, team boss Laurent Mekies referring to the Mexican Grand Prix as Tsunoda's 'best weekend' was heavily disputed by F1 pundit and world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

Tsunoda 'very far' off the level of Max Verstappen, says Jacques Villeneuve

Tsunoda has not scored a podium while employed as a Red Bull driver or during his time in F1. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Laurent Mekies stated after the Mexican Grand Prix weekend that Tsunoda had driven one of his strongest performances of the year at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

"Yuki had his best weekend in a long time... we have said that a few times, but it is true.” Mekies on Tasunoda

But legendary F1 driver Jacques Villeneuve disagreed with Mekies' statement, harshly criticizing Tsunoda's performances to date on The F1 Show podcast.

“I don't understand how a team can say, ‘Oh, he's had a good weekend’... he's still very far off his team-mate. He's not bringing anything to the table either in pace, points for the team, or helping Max for the championship." Villeneuve on Tsunoda

Villeneuve then went on to say that he believes Red Bull are 'overprotecting' their Japanese driver for reasons unknown.

"It seems that they're overprotecting him for some reason - we've seen the best of him, he's already on the way down."

Many around the paddock are suggesting that Red Bull will be replacing Tsunoda come season's end, with Isack Hadjar expected to take the same pathway as the 25-year-old, from Racing Bulls to Red Bull.

Hadjar is currently 10th in the 2025 Drivers' Championship. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hadjar has impressed in 2025, scoring a podium in Zandvoort and having scored a significant amount of points for Racing Bulls. The Frenchman has 39 of the team's 72 and has not been given a chance yet.

Villeneuve's final comments on the matter echo this sentiment, with the Canadian stating Red Bull should take the risk on an unproven driver.

"You might as well go for the young rookie or left-field, take someone and take a chance that will bring new energy and a new thought process to the team. [With] what you already have [with Tsunoda], you know it won't cut it.” Villeneuve on Red Bull's next move

