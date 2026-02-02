Williams Secures AI Partnership as They Build Toward Success in F1's New Era

Atlassian Williams F1 Team's upward trajectory over the 2025 season was evident in the addition of Carlos Sainz, his subsequent two podiums, and the most Championship points scored as a team since 2016.

Infrastructure upgrades, a rejuvenated workforce, and strong partnerships have repositioned the team as one moving in a positive direction, overall. Even with the shortcomings that left them out of Barcelona Pre-Season Testing, the team is expected to ride this momentum into 2026.

Formula 1 has reached the starting line with its most impactful regulatory changes in a decade - demanding more from teams across the grid. It's within that context that Atlassian Williams F1 Team has announced a new multi-year partnership with Anthropic - naming Claude as their 'Official Thinking Partner'.

Grand Prix on SI asked Williams' Team Principal, James Vowles, several questions around the human element of the team and the ethics of utilizing AI tools to support Williams' team functions.

An AI partnership focused on human support

Williams' new partnership with Anthropic positions Claude, their AI support tool, as a 'gamechanger' for the team and makes clearer decisions 'under pressure'.

The team intends to integrate Claude as its 'Official Thinking Partner' into race strategy, car development, and operations to improve efficiencies around how the organization thinks, plans, and performs. According to Vowles, to support their subject matter experts and not replace them.

James Vowles Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Anthropic, Claude | Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Anthropic

With the Formula 1 regulatory overhaul officially in practice after Barcelona's Pre-Season Test, the partnership is framed in a way to help Williams make what the team describes as "the improvements that count" during a time that long-term planning and alignment are more critical than ever.

Team Principal James Vowles told Grand Prix on SI that he characterized the agreement as part of the team’s broader rebuild.

"Formula 1 is a rapidly evolving sport, and the technology, knowledge and information we have is always getting better and stronger. That means that we can often make big strides forward from week to week – never mind from season to season, or from one set of regulations to another." James Vowles, Williams

Claude branding will debut with Williams’ 2026 car reveal on February 3rd, marking the start of a long-term partnership that demonstrates the role of AI on the F1 track across all departments.

Even as AI becomes increasingly embedded across F1, the central question is not what these tools can do – it’s how they are used.

The ethics behind AI partnerships in F1

It's no secret that AI usage is controversial, with many scientific studies noting its negative environmental impacts and first-hand accounts noting how AI can easily replace an army of skilled workers.

Carlos Sainz Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Anthropic | Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Anthropic

Williams’ partnership with Anthropic is rooted in expanding the team’s technical capabilities, not replacing the humans behind the tech. Vowles made it clear to Grand Prix on SI that Claude is intended to support decision-making, not supersede decisions, particularly in an environment where lived experience and context are crucial.

“Over recent years we have seen AI assisting our engineers in lots of different areas, but crucially not replacing their decision-making. In my view that is the right combination, and our partnership with Claude will give us even more capabilities to support our subject matter experts.” James Vowles, Williams

That philosophy mirrors how Williams approaches performance more broadly. Within that framework, Anthropic joins a group of partners that Williams has brought on aimed at improving collaboration, learning, and efficiency across the organization.

The other piece of the AI puzzle, though, relates to environmental impacts tied to AI utilization, such as massive water usage for data center cooling.

Alex Albon Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Anthropic | Atlassian Williams F1 Team and Anthropic

When challenged about how increased AI usage aligns with Formula 1's Net Zero by 2030 commitment, Vowles acknowledged the complexity of operating a highly tech-driven sport, but emphasized responsible usage and efficiency as guiding principles for how Claude will be utilized.

“We are proud to compete in a truly global sport – racing in 24 different locations, in 21 different countries, and using some of the world’s greatest technologies. As a sport we know this has an impact and we are working together to manage and mitigate this. As a team we are focused on reducing our emissions and increasing our efficiency, and we work with our partners on that.” James Vowles, Williams

For Vowles, the guiding principle that drives not only this partnership but also Williams's approach to moving forward in F1 is that everything they do is viewed as 'long-term'. Not just competing for a win, but consistent performance year after year.

“At Atlassian Williams F1 Team we are proud to be building true partnerships with companies that share our values and our ambitions for the future. Our partnerships are not just about stickers on a car.” James Vowles, Williams

Williams F1 Team may have only returned to true competitiveness in 2025, but the areas in which the team has always excelled are its partnerships and the strength of its brand. As Formula 1 evolves, Williams appears just as focused on how it competes as where it finishes. With Claude and Anthropic, Williams may be able to harness that competitive edge they've been chasing for years.