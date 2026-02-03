Williams Sends 'Statement of Intent' With Bold New Look for 2026

Williams has finally launched its 2026 Formula 1 season after a difficult two weeks for the team.



The squad based in Grove, England, is the last to unveil any aspect of its new machinery, having failed to participate in the first pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last week.



While all 10 rivals have run on track with the new cars during that behind-closed-doors shakedown, Williams will wait until a shakedown ahead of the second test at the Bahrain International Circuit.



But it has at least now shown us the livery the FW48 will carry this term, which does feature differences from its 2025 design.



New deal brings new color



Ahead of the launch, which was always scheduled for February 3 and not impacted by the delays in producing the new car, Williams announced a new partnership with banking giant Barclays, and that deal is reflected with a change to its livery.



The now-traditional blue is accompanied by a white and Barclays blue sidepod, with darker wings accented with white.



Team principal James Vowles said: “2026 is the next step on the path back towards the top for Atlassian Williams F1 Team as we enter a new era for the sport, and we are excited about the season ahead.



"We have a great driver lineup, some fantastic new partners, an ever-growing fanbase, and want to build on the success we tasted last year, but we are not naïve about the challenge ahead of us. Nobody quite knows what will happen at the first race but we are looking forward to finding out, and hope our fans will love cheering us on with this great new livery.”

Williams has retained Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz in an exciting driver line-up, with the duo having helped propel the team to fifth in the constructors' standings last season.



Spaniard Sainz, who secured two podiums and a sprint top three in his debut season with the team, said: “The FW48 livery is a real statement of our intent for 2026.



“The design celebrates Atlassian Williams F1 Team’s heritage while embracing a fresh, dynamic look for the new era. I’m excited to race in this livery and to share the thrill with fans around the world - their support makes all the difference as we continue on our journey together.”

The new F1 season brings sweeping changes to the technical regulations across the chassis, aerodynamics, and power unit, with Williams to again use Mercedes engines.