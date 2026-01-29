Aston Martin Finally Makes 2026 F1 Debut as Adrian Newey Era Begins

The first Aston Martin of the Adrian Newey era has made its debut on day four of the first Formula 1 pre-season test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.



The team based in Silverstone, England, had been absent for the first three days as it completed preparations at its headquarters before flying out to Spain on Wednesday - a trip heavily tracked on Flightradar24.



With work ongoing in the garage to complete the car build, it wasn't until late in the day that Canadian driver Lance Stroll took the first laps in the AMR26, running in a blacked-out color scheme.



Newey era underway

It is clear to see Newey's influence on the design of the car, his first real involvement since joining the squad last year. The technical guru has taken over as team principal ahead of the new campaign and the tight packaging at the rear of the car, his signature when winning titles with Red Bull, can already be spotted on the new machinery turning wheels.



Stroll, whose father Lawrence has invested vast amounts of resources into the squad to build it into what he hopes will be a championship contender, completed a handful of laps during the afternoon, with two-time champion Fernando Alonso to take over for Friday.



2026 marks a new era for Aston Martin as it becomes a works entity for the first time, teaming up with Honda to create what it aims to be a unified chassis-power unit combination and without the need to make design compromises to support supplied parts.



Testing in Barcelona has been held all week, with Friday the final day for teams to shakedown their new machines.



From pencil to pitlane. #AMR26 pic.twitter.com/sQM8Urwsyi — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) January 29, 2026

The 11 squads have been permitted to run on any three of the five days, though Aston Martin will manage a maximum of one full day if ready on Friday morning. Williams hasn't been present at all and will make its on-track debut in Bahrain next month.



With the test held behind closed doors, detailed information about teams and power unit manufacturers has been scarce, though approximate lap counts and unofficial lap times have been provided.



Two further pre-season tests will take place at the Bahrain International Circuit in February before the 2026 season begins at the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.



There will again be 24 races on the calendar, with Madrid's Madring the only new venue visited, before the champions will be crowned at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.