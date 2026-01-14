World of Hyatt And Audi Begin New Chapter For F1 Hospitality And Travel

For years, Formula 1 hospitality and luxury have been defined by a familiar set of global players. Now, World of Hyatt is stepping onto the grid alongside the Audi Revolut F1 Team, bringing a loyalty-first approach to fans and travelers around the globe.

As Formula 1 continues to expand its global footprint and cultural relevance, Hyatt hopes to bring a presence rooted in meaningful touchpoints, deeper connections, and loyalty beyond just the race day.

Grand Prix On SI sat down with Hyatt's SVP of Global Marketing and Loyalty, Laurie Blair, to unpack why Formula 1, why Audi, and why 'now'.

Breaking Down the Audi and World of Hyatt Partnership

World of Hyatt's entry into Formula 1 in 'official terms' is as the Audi Revolut F1 Team's Official Hospitality Partner. The Hyatt team will deliver elevated travel and hospitality experiences that bring members closer to the sport on the track and in experiences beyond the race itself.

The partnership revolves around the idea of 'access-driven experiences' that are tied to F1 Race weekends. This includes behind-the-scenes paddock access, curated hospitality and lounges, driver meet-and-greets, and bespoke travel experiences built into the weekend.

World of Hyatt and Audi Revolut F1 Team | Courtesy of Zeno Group

The aim is not only to provide traditional race experiences like seats or luxury suites, but also to transform race weekends into cultural dining, wellness, and fan-centric experiences in host cities around the globe. World of Hyatt members will, of course, be able to cash in their points for these experiences as well.

According to Blair, Audi’s status as a new team on the grid was a key factor in why the partnership made sense at this scale.

"World of Hyatt is looking to co-create a highly personalized experience with a team that is agile and open to experimenting. As a new team on the grid, Audi Revolut F1 gives us the access, flexibility, and creative runway to deliver in ways that feel uniquely ownable for us.” Laurie Blair, Hyatt

For Hyatt and Audi, this partnership at the very start of both their Formula 1 journeys offers the opportunity to shape experiences from the ground up, rather than fit into an established framework.

Hyatt's Loyalty Strategy Built on Experiences, Not Points

At the core of Hyatt's entry into Formula 1 is a new definition of what loyalty means in modern travel, especially around large-scale events and when aligned to teams. Rather than focusing on 'purchasing the premium seat' or 'earning a free dinner', Hyatt is utilizing Audi as a platform to connect members to the moments that they care about most.

“As we think through what the 2026 season will deliver, we want to extend care to World of Hyatt members and provide the opportunity to access to some of the sport’s most iconic and sought-after moments.” Laurie Blair, Hyatt

This brings Hyatt and Audi back to the idea of 'emotional loyalty' that Blair intimated was the driving force behind the partnership. With more than 20 races on the Formula 1 calendar, Hyatt sees a clear opportunity to reward members for traveling around their passions in meaningful ways.

Audi F1 Car Mockup | Audi F1

In a sport like Formula 1 - driven deeply by passionate, global fanbases - investing in ways that will make Audi Revolut fans feel recognized and valued is a natural fit for Hyatt's approach to the partnership.

“With more than 20 races globally, we have a distinct opportunity to unlock a new next era of loyalty which will be defined by purpose over points. The future of loyalty isn’t about stretching points, it’s about making members feel seen, heard and truly valued.” Laurie Blair, Hyatt

Formula 1 Races are Catalysts for Purpose-Driven Travel

Formula 1's global calendar continues to expand year over year. Race weekends are increasingly shaping how and why fans travel. Rather than standalone events, Grand Prix weekends have become anchors around which guests plan longer, 'purpose-driven' trips.

"We’re seeing guests plan longer, more immersive stays that extend well beyond race day itself. A Grand Prix weekend becomes the centerpiece of a broader journey—one that includes local culture, dining, wellness, and exploration of the destination." Laurie Blair, Hyatt

Audi F1 Car Mockup | Audi

World of Hyatt's presence in many key Formula 1 markets marks a clear opportunity to connect the energy of race weekends with thoughtfully designed hospitality experiences that reflect the character of each host city.

For Hyatt, that shift reflects a broader change in travel behavior, where travel is no longer just about the destination, but key moments that are built around passion, access, and unique experiences - such as a Formula 1 race.

Similarly, for Audi Revolut F1 Team, Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer, echoed the sentiment that end-to-end hospitality for race travel is essential not just for fans, but also for the team's personnel.

"Hospitality plays a central role in Formula 1. Together with World of Hyatt, we will take the Formula 1 experience beyond the racetrack, creating elevated, behind-the-scenes moments that bring fans closer to Audi Revolut F1 Team in new and meaningful ways.” Stefano Battiston, Audi Revolut F1 Team

Ultimately, the Audi Revolut F1 Team and World of Hyatt partnership reflects how Formula 1 continues to evolve beyond the track. It has created a space for brands like World of Hyatt and Audi to connect travel, culture, and fandom at a global scale.

**Official images of the Audi Revolut F1 Car with Hyatt Brand Images will be released on Jan. 20, 2026**