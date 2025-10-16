Williams To Run Iconic F1 Throwback For United States Grand Prix

Williams will run in a stunning special livery for the United States Grand Prix in homage to its 2002 Formula 1 challenger.



Celebrating its partnership with Atlassian, which was founded in 2002, the team will use a blue and white color scheme that was used on the FW24, which finished second to Ferrari in the championship that year.



The car was driven by Ralf Schumacher and Juan Pablo Montoya that season and was the only car other than Ferrari to win a race, while the Colombian set what was then the fastest lap in F1 history with the car at the Italian Grand Prix.



Williams Racing

Williams says the livery is "a visual representation of how both Williams and Atlassian have survived and thrived in the face of relentless change since 2002 through harnessing the power of teamwork".



Montoya was present to reveal the design alongside current driver Carlos Sainz and Atlassian Co-founder and CEO Mike Cannon-Brookes. “The FW47 looks incredible in this 2002 retro livery which I am sure will be a fan favorite and I can’t wait to drive it at Austin this weekend," said Sainz.





"I have seen first-hand how Atlassian’s software and approach to teamwork is helping move the team forward, and I am excited about what the future holds.”



2002 and 2025, side by side 👊 pic.twitter.com/aGyybs5bDf — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) October 16, 2025

Alpine make it six with livery changes



Alpine will also run with an alternate color scheme at the Circuit of the Americas in partnership with Mercado Libre, for which Franco Colapinto serves as a brand ambassador.



The livery features a band of Mercado Libre's yellow on the engine box and will be used in this weekend's US Grand Prix as well as in Mexico City and Brazil.



BWT Alpine

It marks the launch of the Unidos por la Velocidad campaign, translated as United by Speed, which features Colapinto and Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr.



“Racing with Mercado Libre's colours is very special for me," said Colapinto. "It means bringing a brand to the track that was born in my country and now represents millions of Latin Americans on a global stage.

"For any driver, competing in Formula 1 is a dream. I'm living mine — with effort, dedication, and the support of an incredible team.



Adding a touch of @ML_Argentina yellow to our car for Austin, Mexico and Brazil 💛 pic.twitter.com/ioAL0ozk4z — BWT Alpine Formula One Team (@AlpineF1Team) October 16, 2025

"Doing it alongside Mercado Libre, a company that continues to support me and shares the same values of commitment and perseverance, makes it even more meaningful.”



With Haas, Racing Bulls, McLaren and Aston Martin all revealing new schemes, six cars will run special liveries this weekend.