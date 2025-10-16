McLaren Becomes Fourth Team To Change Livery For F1's United States Grand Prix, Aston Martin In First

McLaren has become the latest team to launch a livery change for the United States Grand Prix.

The Formula 1 constructors' championship winners have revealed what is described as an "iridescent livery enhancement" which has been created in collaboration with Google Gemini.

The design will be used both at this weekend's sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, and at the Mexico City Grand Prix next week.

Both Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will sport fresh drivers' overalls and boots to match the new color scheme, which will be seen for the first time in person at a McLaren fan event ahead of the race weekend.

McLaren says that the livery "is inspired by the sparkle of Gemini’s color palette and aims to highlight Gemini’s role as a personal, proactive and powerful assistant to unlock creativity and to inspire and guide its users in everyday lives".

It is not the first time the team has used its partnership with Google to change its design, having run in Chrome at the 2023 and 2025 British Grands Prix and last year's US Grand Prix.

Aston Martin in science-led livery

Aston Martin will run its first bespoke design since entering F1 with a science-inspired look on the AMR25.

Off the back of title partner Aramco's launch of the Aramco STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics] Challenge, the livery provides an insight into the "invisible" science that makes F1 such a technical sport.

The design will show off a number of topical scientific formulae in a concept that "aims to bring to life the innovations" behind the link between Aston Martin and Aramco.



Aston Martin F1

Team principal Andy Cowell said: “This US GP weekend marks the team’s first livery takeover with our title partner, Aramco.

"Together, we are highlighting science, innovation, and the people who bring the car to life. We’re excited to see the livery on track and proud to showcase the next phase of our partnership, with Aramco set to play an integral role for our race car in 2026."



Aston Martin and McLaren join Haas and Racing Bulls in running special liveries at COTA.

Haas will mark its second home race of the season with a livery inspired by the Stars and Stripes associated with the US, following on from similar designs used at COTA in the past two seasons.

Racing Bulls have been more adventurous, with a striking Tortoise design set to take to the track.