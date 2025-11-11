Atlanta Falcons and 2 Other Must-Start Defenses in Week 11 Fantasy Football
As we take a look at the Week 11 slate, we look for the best defensive matchups of the week. This will help us start the right unit(s) with the highest possible output(s). The Broncos, Lions, and Seahawks are a given as auto-starts. Most units are not. These three defenses listed below may be streamable with startable status. We love their matchups and I will tell you exactly why.
Atlanta Falcons (Vs Panthers) - 21% Rostered
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: DST5
The Falcons fell victim to the Panthers in a 30-0 loss back in Week 2. However, they still managed to put up 5.0 points, allowing less than 300 total yards. We expect a Week 11 to find much better output.
The Falcons stand 5th in Sacks per Game and 6th in Takeaways per Game. The Panthers are 17th in Sacks Allowed and 25th in Giveaways per Game. This matchup is highly favorable to the blitz heavy Jeff Ulbrich unit. As an added bonus, the Falcons are playing this game at home.
Green Bay Packers (@ Giants) - 60% Rostered
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: DST4
The Packers have been volatile all year long. In Weeks one and two, they looked like the best unit in the league. In other games against the Cowboys and Bengals, they looked awful. In Week 10, they looked quite good again, allowing just 10 points to the Eagles.
The Giants will host the Packers and it looks that they may be starting Russell Wilson. If not, we still do not mind given all the Giants injuries.
The Giants are 26th in Sacks Allowed and Micah Parsons should be bearing down on the offense. The Giants also have just fired their offensive minded head coach, Brian Daboll. Fans will tell you that Mike Kafka is not a great offensive coordinator. We could see an offensive downgrade in playcalling. I am willing to play Green Bay in this spot.
New England Patriots (Vs Jets) - 70% Rostered
Fantasy Sports On SI Week 11 Ranking: DST2
The Patriots are favored by 12.5 points, implying the Jets to score about 15 total points.
The key matchup to this game is the Jets rushing attack versus the Patriots run stop. The Patriots are 1st in Rushing Yards Allowed per Game (79.2). The Jets' key to success is their 4th best rushing attack in the NFL. Offset this strength, and it goes awfully for the Jets 32nd ranked passing attack.
The Patriots are the DST4 in Fantasy Football. This matchup does not favor the Jets, especially on a short week in which they have lost Garrett Wilson for another 4+ games.