Atlanta Falcons and 2 Other Must-Start Defenses in Week 11 Fantasy Football

Patriots' defense has NOT allowed an opposing running back more than 55 yards this season.



- Sixth in scoring defense (19.2 PPG)

- 12th in drop-back EPA

- fifth in third-down defense

- 79.2 Rushing Yards Allowed/Game, fewest in league

- 3.8 Yards Per Carry, second lowest pic.twitter.com/BRNGIjbhnF