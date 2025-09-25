Perfect TNF Week 4 DFS FanDuel Lineup: Stack Kyler Murray and Trey Benson
Thursday Night Football kicks off NFL Week 4 tonight at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This matchup will be a divisional rivalry between the Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals. Currently, both teams are 2-1 with promising starts to the season. The winner of this game will keep that team firmly behind the 49ers in the early NFC West race. As for the particulars of this game, I do anticipate it to be lower-scoring that other games such as the Lions-Ravens on Monday Night. However, there is still tremendous DFS Showdown value.
TNF - Seahawks vs Cardinals Preview
We all chased a high on Monday Night when the Lions defeated the Ravens 38-30. This was a prime game for huge fantasy output. Tonight, we have valuable output, just not as much as that game did.
The Seahawks are currently 1.5-Point favorites with an over/under set at 43.5. As per my own modeling, I find this total to be very accurate with lower variance across both sides of the football. We know what these teams are, for the most part. The true key injuries will have to do with Zach Charbonnet (Likely to Play), James Conner (Out for Season), and Will Johnson (OUT).
With Johnson out at corner for the Cardinals, this should add great ability to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to breakout, once again. He has the highest target share in the NFL at over 40%. Cooper Kupp is 2nd on the team with a 21% target share. However, the Seahawks are run-heavy, as expected, at a 48% pass-rate (30th in NFL). The Seahawks should not be vitally limited in either the pass, or run game.
The Cardinals have fought some more woes with the Murray-Harrison Jr connection, but Jonathan Gannon does have his recipe for success that has Arizona 2-1 on the season. This team has a pass-run balance, throwing the ball 55% of the time (20th in NFL). With Conner now out for the season, they will turn heavily to their 2nd year running back, Trey Benson.
Arizona will match up against a very stout secondary featuring Josh Jobe, Tariq Woolen, and the newly returned Devon Witherspoon. The Cardinals run block should outweigh Seattle's run stop, so this could be a big game for Benson.
I anticipate this game to be much decided by coaching and 3rd/red zone efficiency. Field goals will be had, but the more touchdown will win the battle.
THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL FANDUEL SHOWDOWN LINEUP
MVP - 1.5X PTS - Trey McBride $16,200
Despite his high workload, McBride is likely to be owned well under 30% tonight. McBride has a 29% target share and will be the prime option for Murray tonight with the tough secondary matchup. He does line up both in the slot on in-tight, so McBride will see everyone. No one is expected to be a shutdown option. The role is safe for McBride. He has struggled to gain many touchdowns with the Cardinals (2 in 2024), but if he ever does score, it will be tonight with Conner out for the season. This drastically ups his red zone value.
FLEX - Kyler Murray $12,600
There will always be at least one highly owned player in your DFS Showdown lineup. I will go with Murray as opposed to Darnold. This is for a few reasons, first being that Murray is my number one rated value piece in tonight's DFS lineup, with a 1.7x score projection. Second, despite a tough secondary matchup, this should not affect Murray too much. In fact, he may run the ball even more in scrambling, gaining more valuable rushing points.
The third reason will be that Conner is out for the season which affects the Cardinals ability to pound the rock and rip screen passes. Murray will have to pass at least a little bit more. Despite being an elite secondary on paper, the Seahawks are just 20th in Passing Yards Allowed, showing that they can be vulnerable, especially on this short week. In an expected tight football game, Murray will have to perform and not sit back with the run and clock management.
FLEX - Marvin Harrison Jr $9,800
You said he had a tough matchup, right? Yes I did, but that does not make him unusable. As stated, the Seahawks have still allowed the 20th Most Passing Yards per Game. Where will those yards go? They go to Harrison Jr. We are hopeful that Murray airs it out and Harrison Jr redeems himself after a brutal touchdown drop last week. If any Arizona receiver has success, it will be the 2nd year receiver. To cap it all off, fans are shy from Harrison Jr, making his ownership projection under 15%. One big play and we cash in the advantage.
FLEX - Trey Benson $9,200
Benson is a must-start in my opinion. He is the clear leadback for the rest of the season in Arizona. They will run the ball with him and also pass the ball. Benson is very underpriced and I list him as my highest probability touchdown scorer tonight at 56%. Given his expected usage, and the Cardinals RPO gameplan, Benson very well could score twice. His ownership is expected to be just 35%, or so, which is also baffling to me.
FLEX - Zach Charbonnet $6,800
Despite his listing on the injury report, Charbonnet is expected to play tonight. If he were not healthy, he would not be, thus making me confident in using him tonight. The Seahawks run the ball more than they pass it. When healthy, Charbonnet has also been overtaking Kenneth Walker for the most carries on the team. I actually do not expect that to happen tonight, but Charbonnet should still command at least 40% of team carries.
Walker and Charbonnet have 63% of team red zone touches this season, meaning that they will go to the run when in-close. Walker outsnaps Charbonnet 9-6 in the red zone, but Charbonnet missed one game, thus making this truly even between the two. We will hope to punch Charbonnet in the endzone tonight.
FLEX - Troy Horton $5,400
He is our cheapest, lowest owned item in this lineup. That being said, Horton has value. He is being targeted 11% this season, which is notable. In my own estimation, anything target share over 10% displays that a player in a staple in an offense with lower volatility. Horton will see catches tonight against the hurt Cardinals secondary. He also has two touchdowns on the season. Horton is fully in this Seahawks game plan.