NFL Week 4 Injury Report: Updates on Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, And More
Health is wealth, right? That is definitely the case, but some teams become not so lucky. The Ravens have been the best example of this, as were the Lions a year ago. Unfortunately, injuries are unpredictable as football is a violent game. They will happen and so it becomes next man up. Depth is crucial in the NFL for that reason. Preseason "doesn't matter" because all the backup play, but it actually does matter should the need to play. Anyway, these players are on our Week 4 Injury Report.
Quarterbacks
Jayden Daniels
He is being limited in practice this week. Marcus Mariota looked great as the Week 3 starter, so I could expect the Commanders to be patient. His status is unknown right now.
Brock Purdy
He is practicing right now as optimism is in the air for Week 4. We will monitor his playing status. Mac Jones did re-aggravate his PCL injury, so expect the 49ers to be more aggressive in starting Purdy.
Justin Fields
He awaits clearance from concussion protocol. There is speculation that the Jets could still start Tyrod Taylor.
Running Backs
Tyrone Tracy
He dislocated his shoulder and will miss 2-4 weeks. It is Skattebo time.
Zach Charbonnet
He is practicing in full, and trending likely to return in Week 4.
Wide Receivers
Terry McLaurin
He appears to have a sports hernia. This could sideline McLaurin multiple weeks upon further testing.
Malik Nabers
Nabers is out of practice early in the week, but this has nothing to do with a thought-to-be chest injury on Sunday Night. He is continuing to manage a toe injury.
Mike Evans
Evans will be out 2-4 weeks with a hamstring injury. This is a huge boost to Emeka Egbuka.
Jauan Jennings
He is day-to-day (shoulder, ankle), stay tuned for more information.
CeeDee Lamb
His high-ankle sprain will surely miss him Week 4. Lamb could be out multiple weeks. This injury is always hard to predict accurately.
Xavier Worthy
As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no up-to-date reports yet on his status. Stay tuned.
Chris Godwin
There is optimism that he returns in Week 4, but no clear answer as of now.
Tight Ends
Evan Engram
He was out in Week 3 with a back issue. Engram will try to practice this week and be monitored throughout.
Isaiah Likely
His season debut seems imminent. Stay tuned.
Darren Waller
Mike McDaniel has suggested that he plans to debut in Week 4. I would not start Waller under any circumstance.
Colston Loveland
The rookie suffered a hip injury on Sunday, but will remain questionable to play Week 4 as he avoided worse.