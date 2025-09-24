Fantasy Sports

NFL Week 4 Injury Report: Updates on Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, And More

Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin and many others are working through injuries ahead of Week 4. Fantasy football owners must take note for start-sit decisions.

Thomas Carelli

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (L) stands with Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) on the sidelines against the Las Vegas Raiders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Health is wealth, right? That is definitely the case, but some teams become not so lucky. The Ravens have been the best example of this, as were the Lions a year ago. Unfortunately, injuries are unpredictable as football is a violent game. They will happen and so it becomes next man up. Depth is crucial in the NFL for that reason. Preseason "doesn't matter" because all the backup play, but it actually does matter should the need to play. Anyway, these players are on our Week 4 Injury Report.

Quarterbacks

Jayden Daniels

He is being limited in practice this week. Marcus Mariota looked great as the Week 3 starter, so I could expect the Commanders to be patient. His status is unknown right now.

Brock Purdy

He is practicing right now as optimism is in the air for Week 4. We will monitor his playing status. Mac Jones did re-aggravate his PCL injury, so expect the 49ers to be more aggressive in starting Purdy.

Justin Fields

He awaits clearance from concussion protocol. There is speculation that the Jets could still start Tyrod Taylor.

Running Backs

Tyrone Tracy

He dislocated his shoulder and will miss 2-4 weeks. It is Skattebo time.

Zach Charbonnet

He is practicing in full, and trending likely to return in Week 4.

Wide Receivers

Terry McLaurin

He appears to have a sports hernia. This could sideline McLaurin multiple weeks upon further testing.

Malik Nabers

Nabers is out of practice early in the week, but this has nothing to do with a thought-to-be chest injury on Sunday Night. He is continuing to manage a toe injury.

Mike Evans

Evans will be out 2-4 weeks with a hamstring injury. This is a huge boost to Emeka Egbuka.

Jauan Jennings

He is day-to-day (shoulder, ankle), stay tuned for more information.

CeeDee Lamb

His high-ankle sprain will surely miss him Week 4. Lamb could be out multiple weeks. This injury is always hard to predict accurately.

Xavier Worthy

As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no up-to-date reports yet on his status. Stay tuned.

Chris Godwin

There is optimism that he returns in Week 4, but no clear answer as of now.

Tight Ends

Evan Engram

He was out in Week 3 with a back issue. Engram will try to practice this week and be monitored throughout.

Isaiah Likely

His season debut seems imminent. Stay tuned.

Darren Waller

Mike McDaniel has suggested that he plans to debut in Week 4. I would not start Waller under any circumstance.

Colston Loveland

The rookie suffered a hip injury on Sunday, but will remain questionable to play Week 4 as he avoided worse.

Thomas Carelli
THOMAS CARELLI

Thomas Carelli is a sportswriter based on Northern New Jersey. He is a massive New York Jets and Mets fan, but that is not where is sports fandom stops. He loves to watch and play golf, all things football, baseball, and much more. If he can watch it, he will. Thomas graduated from William Paterson University in 2018 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sport Management. He spent 4 years working at a local golf course, volunteered past PGA events, and spent some part-time experience with the New York Jets events team. His passions for sport runs deep and his articles show for it.

