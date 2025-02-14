2025 NASCAR: Daytona 500 DFS Preview, Predictions, Picks
The 2025 Daytona 500 is just around the corner, so rev your engines, because this is NASCAR's most prestigious race. Fans and daily fantasy sports players alike are getting ready for what promises to be a great start to the NASCAR Cup Series season.
This year’s Daytona 500 brings a really competitive field of veteran drivers and rising stars, each with a chance for victory. For DFS players, it's an opportunity to create the perfect lineup and potentially come away with the big money!
Daytona 500 DFS Core Options
Kyle Busch, who enters his 20th Daytona 500, remains one of the most consistent drivers at superspeedway tracks, and this could finally be his year. Despite having never won the Daytona 500, Busch’s track record at Daytona and Talladega speaks volumes. His average finish at Daytona over the last several years is among the best in the field, and he’s been a top contender in numerous races.
Although he’s come close several times, Busch has the experience, speed, and team to challenge for the win once again. He will start from the 21st position and need to move up the field as the race progresses. He has the potential to earn plenty of place-differential points if he's able to finish among the top five.
Brad Keselowski is another driver considered one of the best superspeedway specialists in NASCAR. However, he has yet to win a Daytona 500. Though he’s had some unfortunate luck in the past at this race track, Keselowski’s skill and experience make him a driver to keep an eye on. He has consistently been competitive in both Daytona and Talladega and starting 34th should result in a plethora of place-differential points.
Don’t be surprised if Keselowski finds himself in the mix for a top finish when the race hits the white flag. That being said, no active driver has more DNF's (Did Not Finish) than Keselowski at Daytona. High-risk, high-reward option.
Christopher Bell is a driver who’s quietly emerged as one of the top performers at Daytona, with an impressive 6.3 average finish over his last few races. Bell has proven to run consistently fast and is capable of keeping up with the leaders, making him a strong choice for DFS players. With three third-place finishes in his last four Daytona races, Bell can compete when it matters most. Starting closer to the front gives him an advantage, and if he can stay out of trouble, Bell is well-positioned to deliver a solid finish and provide value for DFS owners.
Daytona 500 DFS Bargain Value
For those looking for dollar store options, Justin Haley is our choice. Starting in the 35th position, Haley has a real opportunity to rack up place-differential points throughout the race. While he may not be a top contender for the win, Haley’s history at superspeedways shows he has the potential to surprise with a strong finish. He’s shown he can be competitive at Daytona and Talladega, making him a viable option to consider for DFS lineups, especially as a cost-effective pick.
Daytona 500 Projected Lineup
1. Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Toyota
2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
3. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
4. Erik Jones, No. 43 Toyota
5. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
6. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
7. Ty Dillon, No. 10 Chevrolet
8. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
9. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
10. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
11. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
12. Corey LaJoie, No. 01 Ford
13. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
14. Todd Gilliland, No. 34 Ford
15. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
16. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
17. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
18. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
19. Justin Allgaier, No. 40 Chevrolet
20. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota
21. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
22. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
23. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
24. Riley Herbst, No. 35 Toyota
25. Michael McDowell, No. 71 Chevrolet
26. Shane Van Gisbergen, No. 88 Chevrolet
27. Ryan Preece, No. 60 Ford
28. Cody Ware, No. 51 Ford
29. Josh Berry, No. 21 Ford
30. Cole Custer, No. 41 Ford
31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet
32. Noah Gragson, No. 4 Ford
33. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
34. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
35. Justin Haley, No. 7 Chevrolet
36. Daniel Suárez, No. 99 Chevrolet
37. Zane Smith, No. 38 Ford
38. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
39. Martin Truex Jr., No. 56 Toyota
40. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
41. Helio Castroneves, No. 91 Chevrolet
