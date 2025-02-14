Top 5 Fantasy Football Landing Spots for Deebo Samuel
Christmas came early for Deebo Samuel this week, with the San Francisco 49ers granting him approval to seek a trade. The disgruntled receiver has wanted out for the past two seasons.
Deebo was a fantasy darling in 2021 when he was a First-Team All-Pro. Since then, he has consistently disappointed fantasy football managers and seen his ADP plummet. His reduced production resulted from Brandon Ayuk's ascension to the 49ers’ No.1 receiver and a new multi-year deal. Although current odds favor Deebo returning to San Francisco, a disgruntled receiver who wants out is never good for team morale. Just ask the Las Vegas Raiders, who dealt with the Davante Adams situation last year. Samuel will receive a $15.4 million roster bonus on March 22nd, which may motivate the Niners to move on. Here at Fantasy on SI, we looked at the current odds on Bet365 to narrow down the top 5 favorite landing spots for Samuel.
Pittsburgh Steelers (+500)
Although the Steelers face uncertainty at the quarterback position, rumors and oddsmakers speculate they could sign Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers, who would step in as an immediate starter. Even if the Steelers re-sign the much younger Fields, they could continue using him on specially designed packages while allowing the future Hall of Famer, Rodgers, to mentor the young signal-caller. Rodgers would immediately offer a proven leader to a team with a solid foundation, and adding him, along with a receiver like Deebo Samuel, would elevate them to elite company in the AFC.
The team has not been able to take full advantage of WR George Pickens’ skill set. He is a true deep-threat receiver who has lacked the supporting cast to create one-on-one matchups. Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II has disclosed to the media that upgrading the wide receiver room is a priority for the Steelers this offseason. Deebo Samuel could step in as the significant upgrade Rooney II desires. With Deebo running wild from the slot and forcing safeties to take notice, along with Pat Freiermuth occupying linebackers, defenses would be forced to change their coverage strategies, leaving Pickens alone on the outside to run freely and stretch the field. Safeties would no longer be able to consistently provide shell coverage over Pickens. Deebo Samuel’s addition to the receiver’s room would offer veteran leadership and a dynamic, versatile slot receiver, helping Pickens reach his potential.
Carolina Panthers (+700)
Although the Carolina Panthers are a dysfunctional organization, from owner David Tepper on down, there are a few bright spots. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young had a much-improved sophomore campaign, putting the “bust” label to bed for now. Second-year receivers Xavier Leggette and Jalen Coker are emerging threats who would benefit significantly from the addition of Deebo Samuel. Another strength of the Panthers is their offensive line, which they upgraded last season to protect Young.
Current Panthers slot receiver Adam Thielen is 34 and often injured. Despite being the team’s leading receiver in 2024, he only had 48 receptions (83rd rank) and 615 yards (63rd rank). Acquiring the 29-year-old Samuel would provide Young with another dynamic option and a leader in the receiver room. His addition would help Young’s development as he enters his third season. Three wide receiver sets featuring Samuel, Leggette, and Coker, would give defenses plenty of problems. Deebo is a South Carolina native who attended The University of South Carolina, which may factor into the equation. With only $21 million in cap space, the Panthers must think outside the box to land the playmaker. Deebo might be willing to work with the Panthers to get a pay raise and be close to home.
Denver Broncos (+700)
The combination of future Hall-of-Fame coach Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix led to the Broncos’ first playoff appearance in a decade. However, their first-round loss to the Buffalo Bills exposed how big the gap is if the team wants to compete with perennial AFC Conference contenders like the Chiefs, Bills, and Ravens. Denver desperately needs a difference-maker on offense, and Deebo could fill the void.
The Broncos already have a 1,000-yard receiver in 29-year-old Courtland Sutton, but analysts consider him more of a No. 2 wideout. Emerging third-year receiver Marvin Mims made strides in year two but is not the game-changer needed to move the needle. Adding Samuel would complement both receivers, and he would be the de-facto No.1 receiver Payton and Nix are looking for in 2025. Denver has a moderate $37 million in cap space, making the addition of Deebo Samuel a possibility.
Washington Commanders (+700)
The Commanders were the darlings of the NFL in 2024. Led by electric Rookie of the Year, Jayden Daniels, Washington made it back to the playoffs following a four-year drought. Daniels led the team to the NFC Championship, where they fell short to the eventual Super Bowl LIX Champions, the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite their 12-5 record, the loss to the Eagles exposed the team’s need for additional playmakers on both sides of the ball. No.1 receiver Terry McLaurin would benefit greatly with the addition of Deebo Samuel.
Adding Deebo would be the additional weapon Daniels requires to stop teams from consistently bracketing McLaurin in coverage. Washington enters the offseason with the third most cap space in the NFL, with over $70 million available. With Daniels on his rookie contract, the time is now to upgrade the team. Queue up Deebo Samuel and Myles Garrett, and the Commanders would be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.
New England Patriots (+1000)
The New England Patriots are sitting on an enviable pile of cash in the 2025 offseason. They reportedly have $123 million in cap space to turn around the team’s fortunes immediately. The receiving cupboard is bare, as evidenced by their leading receiver being tight end Hunter Henry. New head coach Mike Vrabel will look to build around franchise quarterback Drake Maye, who had an impressive rookie campaign that resulted in a Pro Bowl appearance. If Deebo wants to get paid now and win later, the Patriots could be the answer.
Josh McDaniels returns to the Patriots as offensive coordinator. He will need playmakers to take advantage of Maye’s skill set. With plenty of money, the Patriots are among the few teams that could offer Deebo the long-term contract he desires while slotting him in as their No.1 receiving threat. It may take Vrabel a few years to return the Patriots to relevancy, but adding the versatile Samuel would be a big step in that direction.
