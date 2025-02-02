2025 Super Bowl Kansas City vs. Philadelphia: Top Chiefs DFS Value Play
Super Bowl LIX will feature the Philadelphia Eagles attempting to prevent the Kansas City Chiefs from winning their third consecutive championship.
While daily fantasy managers will focus on using Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts in their lineups, we find that all three stars come with the three most expensive price tags on DraftKings.
Instead of using one of the superstars in the “Captain’s Spot”, the best Chiefs’ value is rookie receiver Xavier Worthy.
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
Captain: $12,000 | FLEX: $8,000
Worthy has quietly drawn the most targets (13) from Patrick Mahomes in the passing game in the club’s two playoff games against the Texans and Bills. The former Texas standout has turned that volume into the most receptions (11) and second-most yards (130) among all Chiefs this postseason.
Worthy, who has now posted three touchdowns over his last four games overall, was outstanding in the AFC Championship, torching the Bills secondary for six receptions, 85 yards, and a touchdown.
We also need to highlight that the 5' 11", 165 lbs. talent has proven to be a weapon on the ground, averaging 5.2 yards per rush while adding three rushing touchdowns.
“Just my mentality, I go out there just trying to prove everybody wrong,” said Worthy. “I was coming into the season doubted. Everybody said he’s not fit to be a big-time receiver, he’s too small, he’s injury prone. I feel like I proved everybody wrong, and I’m going to continue to prove everybody wrong.”
You always want to target players who are motivated and play with a ‘chip on their shoulder’ and Worthy clearly checks that box.
