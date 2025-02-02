2025 Super Bowl Kansas City vs. Philadelphia: Top Eagles DFS Value Play
Fantasy managers are eagerly anticipating the showdown between Philadelphia and Kansas City in Super Bowl LIX. With the experts in the desert expecting a high-scoring affair, DFS players are looking for every possible edge ahead of setting their lineups.
A quick look at the DFS slate on DraftKings reveals that as expected Saquon Barkley, Patrick Mahomes, and Jalen Hurts have been assigned the three most-expensive salaries.
Instead of using one of the three aforementioned superstars in the “Captain’s Spot”, we suggest using Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert.
TE Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles
Captain: $8,700 | FLEX: $5,800
In the playoffs, Goedert leads the Eagles in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188), while earning a co-share for the team lead in targets (18) with A.J. Brown. Since both Brown and DeVonta Smith are more expensive, DFS players should pivot to the obvious cheaper weapon.
Goedert has emerged as Hurts’ top postseason weapon, owning a team-high 29% target-share.
In the NFC Championship win over the Commanders, the veteran pass-catcher posted his most receiving yards (85) since back in Week 3 against the Saints. On Super Bowl Sunday, the 6' 5", 256 lbs. talent will face a Chiefs defense that has allowed an average of 6 receptions and 67.2 yards per game to opposing tight ends.
However, while allowing PPR points due to catches and yardage, Steve Spagnuolo’s crew have shut down tight ends in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown over the last 11 games overall.
““I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure we don’t go home, being physical, punishing defenders..it gets me excited, it gets the fans excited and it gets the team excited”, said Goedert.
Include DFS players among those excited.
