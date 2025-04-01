2025 Valero Texas Open PGA DFS Picks
San Antonio sets the stage for the PGA Tour’s final pre-Masters showdown at the Valero Texas Open. A staple event, now hosted at Greg Norman’s Oaks Course of TPC San Antonio, presents a demanding tee-to-green challenge, with some of the toughest fairways to find on tour. Precision iron play remains the key to success, as last year’s top finishers thrived with elite approach shots. For many stars, this is the last competitive test before Augusta.
Note: All prices are courtesy of DraftKings.
Stud to Anchor Your Lineup
Tommy Fleetwood ($10,700)
Tommy Fleetwood is showcasing some of the most complete golf of his career, delivering six consecutive top-25 finishes this season. The Englishman’s precision with his irons remains world-class, having gained over two strokes on approach in nine of his last ten starts. Now, he returns to a familiar venue where he secured a seventh-place finish last year.
Second-Tier Option
Keegan Bradley ($9,600)
Keegan Bradley remains a standout in precision off the tee, elite ball-striking, and well-rounded performance—key assets that position him for success at TPC San Antonio. As expected from the Ryder Cup captain, he has delivered solid results at this venue, securing three top-25 finishes, including an impressive eighth-place showing. His iron play, particularly on this Greg Norman-crafted layout, has been nothing short of exceptional.
Mid-Tier
Bud Cauley ($8,300)
Cauley has demonstrated solid consistency at TPC San Antonio, making the cut in four of six starts and notching a pair of top-20 finishes. He enters this week with serious momentum following an outstanding run through Florida, where he secured a T6 finish at THE PLAYERS Championship and a T4 at the Valspar Championship.
The 35-year-old has been one of the most statistically impressive players this season, ranking fifth in Total Strokes Gained. His iron play has been particularly sharp, sitting 20th in SG: Approach and 13th in proximity from 175-200 yards—key distances at this course.
Bargains
Chris Kirk ($7,400)
Last year, Kirk commanded a $9,200 price tag at the Valero Texas Open, making his current $7,400 valuation an exceptional bargain. The 39-year-old delivered a strong T10 finish at this event in 2024, adding to his impressive track record of five top-13 finishes across nine appearances at TPC San Antonio. Entering this week in solid form, he has successfully made the cut in 14 of his last 17 starts and currently holds the 27th spot in par-5 scoring—a crucial metric for success on this demanding layout.
Mac Meissner ($7,000)
Meissner made a statement in his TPC San Antonio debut last year with an impressive T10 finish, and he returns this week having climbed 138 spots in the world rankings. Fresh off a T39 result at the Texas Children's Houston Open, he has now made three consecutive cuts while gaining strokes on approach in back-to-back events. Given his recent form and upside, his $7,000 price tag presents significant value.
