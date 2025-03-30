Tyreek Hill Headlines List of Overrated Wide Receivers Heading Into 2025 Drafts
Overrated Wide Receivers in 2025 Fantasy Football Dynasty & Redraft Leagues
Fantasy Football players have shifted their attention from NFL free agency and now turn their focus to April’s NFL Draft.
Jockeying to land the top collegiate skill-position players, has Dynasty League trade action over at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) heating up!
While landing one of the top rookie wide receivers should always be at the top of the wish list, three veteran wideouts who own over-hyped ADP rankings, should be avoided.
WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
Hill is the perfect example of fantasy managers needing to simply avoid drafting a player in the higher rounds simply due to “name recognition”.
The 31-year-old wide receiver, who posted consecutive 119 receptions and 1,700 yard-plus seasons, found his production fall off a cliff last season ranking just 30th among all WRs in receiving yards (959).
The Dolphins’ veteran wideout who was drafted among the top five picks in most re-draft leagues last season, finished as the overall WR18 in 2024 - averaging just 12.8 PPR fantasy points per game. Combined with QB Tua Tagovailoa’s inability to remain healthy adds immense uncertainty to Miami’s passing game, resulting in too much risk for a player that will come off draft boards with a premium demand.
There is no denying that Hill was arguably the best WR in the NFL in his first two seasons in Miami. However, the draft capital associated with an ADP of WR10 in early rankings makes Hill a hard pass for me. Paying up for a player, fresh off a six touchdowns season, is simply bad value.
I would prefer a pivot to wide receivers such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ladd McConkey or Terry McLaurin who all own current ADP’s behind Hill.
WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
Jeudy was one of the biggest surprises last season finishing as fantasy football’s overall WR12, averaging 14.2 PPR points per game. The 2024 Pro Bowler’s success primarily came with Jameis Winston under center.
However, following the veteran gun-slinger's decision to sign with the Giants in free agency, the 25-year-old wideout may struggle to post stellar production again next season.
Investing in a player with an ADP of WR30 is simply too much for a player with a current unsettled quarterback situation. If Cleveland opts to trade or release Deshaun Watson and draft a franchise signal-caller at No. 2 overall in the NFL Draft, Jeudy’s production would take a major hit with Kenny Pickett under center.
Until we learn who the starting quarterback will be for the Browns, Jeudy lands as a high-risk, low-reward player who I would avoid in re-draft leagues - despite coming off a career year of 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.
WR George Pickens, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pickens finished as the overall WR42 in PPR leagues, after posting 59 receptions for 900 yards and three touchdowns. The inconsistent talent, who owned a 22.4% target share last season, will certainly lose that kind of dominance with the arrival of DK Metcalf.
The third-year pro, who currently owns an ADP in the low 30’s, will struggle to match double-digit PPR production in an offense with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as the current quarterbacks on the Pittsburgh roster.
If Aaron Rodgers opts to pass on playing in Pittsburgh, Pickens lands as an overrated wideout in a run-heavy offense under Arthur Smith. Instead my projections find better value in targeting lower-ranked ADP wideouts Chris Godwin, Jakobi Myers or Xavier Worthy.
Pickens own response at the end of last season regarding his optimistism on the Steelers’ offense going forward, is the same mindset all fantasy managers should have when faced with the decision of drafting the former Georgia standout.
