Tyreek Hill Headlines List of Overrated Wide Receivers Heading Into 2025 Drafts

📆 On This Day In 2022: Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill



Tyreek Hill as a Miami Dolphin 🐬:



➖ 3 seasons (50 games played)

➖ 319 receptions

➖ 4,468 receiving yards

➖ 89.4 receiving yards per game

➖ 27 touchdowns

➖ Most receiving yards in a single season in Dolphins… pic.twitter.com/szyUrUlMFU