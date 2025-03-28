Dynasty Fantasy Football: Three Must-Have Rookies in 2025
As dynasty rookie drafts approach, strategic planning becomes paramount. Identifying which players to acquire—whether by trading up, trading back, or securing a specific draft position—can set the foundation for long-term fantasy success. Let’s take a look at three under-the-radar rookies to target in dynasty drafts.
RB D.J. Giddens, Kansas State
Giddens possesses a rare combination of explosiveness, vision, and lateral agility, positioning him as one of the most compelling running back prospects in this class. While his upright running style may initially raise concerns, his exceptional footwork, balance, and ability to absorb contact set him apart from traditional high-cut runners. He consistently generates additional yardage through powerful leg drive, making him difficult to bring down.
What truly elevates Giddens’ game is his ability to create in space. His lateral quickness and sudden jump cuts allow him to evade defenders with ease, showcasing an impressive ability to navigate traffic. His breakaway rate ranked sixth nationally last season, a testament to his acceleration and NFL-caliber top-end speed. However, his pass protection remains a work in progress. Though he demonstrates a willingness to engage blockers, his technique requires refinement to ensure reliability in pass-heavy situations at the professional level.
As a receiving threat, Giddens remains an underutilized asset. Having lined up in the slot or out wide on over 12% of his collegiate snaps, he has experience running diverse routes such as wheels and angles. While concentration lapses led to five drops last season, his natural athleticism and movement skills suggest untapped potential in an expanded role. With further development, he has the tools to become a versatile offensive weapon at the next level.
RB RJ Harvey, UCF
Harvey embodies the toughness required to thrive at the professional level. His powerful lower body and relentless motor allow him to bounce off tacklers and accumulate extra yardage. Despite lacking prototypical size, he runs with impressive physicality, particularly in short-yardage situations. His vision and decisiveness improved steadily throughout the 2024 season, culminating in a much sharper display of lateral agility and burst toward the end of the year.
Although Harvey lacks elite breakaway speed—frequently getting caught from behind—his ability to generate chunk plays remains evident. His instincts in outside-zone schemes are particularly strong, demonstrating an understanding of pressing the edge before cutting upfield. However, on inside-zone plays, he occasionally hesitates when faced with murky blocking assignments, leading to inefficient footwork.
Pass protection is an area where Harvey excels. His willingness to engage defenders and anchor against pressure makes him a reliable asset in passing situations. As a receiver, his role has been limited to check-down opportunities thus far, and his occasional concentration drops highlight an area for refinement. However, with further development, he could carve out a valuable role as a reliable dual-threat option.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
A prototypical X-receiver, Higgins possesses the physicality to dominate against press coverage. His play strength allows him to operate effectively through contact, making him a natural red-zone threat. His hands are among the most reliable in this class, evidenced by his consistently low drop rates and an impressive 55.6% contested catch success rate throughout his collegiate career.
Higgins thrives in short to intermediate routes, using precise footwork and leverage to create separation. Slants and out routes are where he shines, using his frame to shield defenders while executing crisp breaks. However, his ability to win on the perimeter remains a question. While he has a functional second gear, his top-end speed may limit his ability to stack defenders on vertical routes consistently.
Technically, Higgins must refine his downfield route-running. He struggles to create consistent separation on go routes and needs to improve his ability to sell vertical stems on comeback and curl routes. Despite these minor concerns, his body control and strong hands make him an excellent target for contested catches, particularly in red-zone situations.
As a yards-after-catch (YAC) player, Higgins resembles an athletic tight end more than a dynamic open-field threat. While he can break tackles with his strength, he lacks the elusiveness to be a true game-breaker after the catch. Nevertheless, his physicality and reliable hands make him a valuable asset, particularly for teams in need of a possession receiver.
