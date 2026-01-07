49ers-Eagles DraftKings Showdown Lineup Including A Brock Purdy-George Kittle Stack

The NFL Playoffs are here, and this weekend will be the Wild Card Round. We have said goodbye to season-long fantasy football, but there are still plenty of fantasy options in the DraftKings DFS leagues. One of those options is the single-game showdowns. In these Showdowns, you pick a captain who has their fantasy points boosted to 1.5 points for every point scored, and five flex options all from the same game. Here, we will be picking a showdown lineup for the San Francisco 49ers @ Philadelphia Eagles.

Captain Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings Price: $16,500

This is a game that we are projecting the Eagles to win, which will force the 49ers to throw the ball early and often in this game. Purdy has been piling up fantasy points, and a big reason for that has been out of necessity because their injury-riddled defense has been struggling. The 49ers will likely follow the same script in this playoff game against the Eagles.

FLEX Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on during warmups before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $10,000

We are projecting the exact opposite game script for the Eagles that we did for the 49ers. The Eagles will get the run game going early to build a lead and continue to lean on it throughout the game, and even more heavily with a lead in the second half. Barkley will be the Eagles' best fantasy player in this game.

FLEX George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

DraftKings Price: $8,600

The Eagles are tough against tight ends, but George Kittle is a special talent. Purdy loves throwing to his tight ends and running backs. Since we couldn't afford Christian McCaffrey, we had to get Kittle in the lineup. As long as he's healthy, which we believe he is, he should be able to overcome a tough Philadelphia defense.

FLEX Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKings Price: $5,600

Goedert has had a strong year for the Eagles, and we expect Jalen Hurts to rely on him in this game. There won't be a need to take a bunch of shots downfield in this game, so Hurts will utilize both Barkley and Goedert as his main targets, especially in the second half of this game.

FLEX Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles

DraftKings Price: $4,000

Dotson was actually the last player we added to this roster, and the main reason is that the price was right. We were not able to afford either AJ Brown or Devonta Smith, so we will throw a dart at Dotson and hope that he is able to catch a touchdown pass on a big play.

FLEX Kendrick Bourne, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne (84) shakes hands with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (5) before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Bourne was a player we knew we were going to target as soon as we started setting this lineup. He has all the big-play upside with none of the price. We also don't know what the status of Ricky Pearsall is heading into this game. If Bourne is serving as the WR2, he's an absolute steal at this price. If Pearsall is playing, we still like having Bourne in our lineup because of his upside.

