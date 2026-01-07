Brock Purdy's Career Playoff Statistics Prove Clutch, Trustworthy Output

Brock Purdy is entering his third playoff run in as many years. In this time, he has played (6) total playoff games and so, it appears not so foreign to the star Quarterback. Sometimes, the light shines too bright and that is worth measuring in the world of Fantasy Sports. That leads us to measure out some key players and their playoff history, or lack thereof. Purdy is our focus today.

BROCK PURDY CAREER PLAYOFF HISTORY

2023 (3 Games)

Brock Purdy will forever defy draft logic 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/hB58E9qYe3 — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) January 6, 2026

Purdy, in his 2nd NFL Season, finally reached the postseason. This found Purdy and the 49ers as the #2 Seed in the NFC. This found San Francisco as host the to their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks. In this game, Purdy went 18-30, 332 Yards, and 3 Touchdowns as the 49ers won the game 41-23.

The impressive Wild Card Performance then continued on with the Dallas Cowboys coming to town as the #5 Seed in the NFC. Purdy, once again, made no mistakes as he went 19-29 for 219 Yards and 0 Touchdowns. The 49ers won this low-scoring affair 19-12.

The 49ers ultimately endured a 1-versus-2 game in Philadelphia against the Eagles. The game would surely be tough against a dominant Eagles team. This game went disastrous for Purdy, suffering a Torn UCL early in the game. He completed (4) Passes for (23) Yards. Josh Johnson replaced him, but the 49ers fell 31-7.

2024 (3 Games)

The 49ers returned strong in 2024. The earned the #1 Seed, lead by Purdy. They would host the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round. In this game, Purdy got his job done by passing 23-39 for 252 Yards and 1 Touchdown. This marked the fourth straight playoff game of (0) Interceptions for Purdy. The 49ers won 24-21.

The #1 Seed 49ers' would then host the Lions in the NFC Championship Game. Purdy went 20-31, 267 Yards, 1 Touchdown, and 1 Interception. This marked his first pick of his 5-Game Playoff Career. The 49ers would defeat the Lions in a 34-31 shootout.

The 49ers would reach Super Bowl LVIII, facing the ever-dominant Kansas City Chiefs. In that game, Purdy went 23-38 for 255 Yards and 1 Touchdown. The game was an instant classic, but the Chiefs would succeed in overtime by a score of 25-22.

Why to Expect From Brock Purdy in the 2025-26 NFL Playoffs

#NFL Final Total QBR Leaderboard 2025



1. Drake Maye 77.2

2. Brock Purdy 73.1

3. Jordan Love 73.1

4. Matthew Stafford 71.0

5. Dak Prescott 70.6 pic.twitter.com/pbDKDadS2q — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) January 6, 2026

As we have seen, Purdy has been a clutch player. His has never reached any less than the NFC Championship Game in his two postseasons. He is averaging (214) Yards per Game with (6) Touchdowns and (1) Interception.

The 49ers will travel to take on the Eagles on Sunday Afternoon. This is a 2023-24 NFC Championship Rematch. The 49ers are (4.5) Point underdogs with an Over/Under of (44.5). Given Purdy's Playoff history, I would be willing to trust that good play will be in store. Be sure to stay tuned for our 49ers-Eagles Game/DFS Preview.

