Trust These Deep Sleepers Including Mitchell Trubisky in Week 18 Fantasy Football

Week 18 is here, and some fantasy football owners still have to navigate the toughest fantasy week of the year. There will be many players held out this week, either due to injury or because the team has nothing to play for and wants to avoid further injury. Because of this, fantasy owners are going to have to dig even deeper this week. These are the top deep sleeper options for Week 18.

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills

There is a strong chance that Josh Allen does not play this week as the Bills prepare for the playoffs, with him being a bit banged up. The Bills can finish anywhere from the No. 5 to the No. 7 seed, but that's not something they are going to be concerned with. Perhaps more importantly, they are playing the lowly New York Jets. This should be an easy win for the Bills, even with their backups in. Trubisky should be able to dominate a hopeless Jets' defense that is allowing the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season.

RB Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (22) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

This piggybacks off the Trubisky start. We also expect James Cook to sit this one out or be extremely limited. While Ty Johnson has had more value this season, we'd expect Davis to step in as Cook's true backup. Again, the Jets are so incompetent that Davis should be able to destroy their pathetic defense. The Jets are allowing the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season.

RB Hassan Haskins, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are another team locked into a Wild Card spot and not playing for much. They have already announced they will be resting Justin Herbert, and we expect the same for Omarion Hampton. With Kimani Vidal banged up, we expect Haskins to dominate the touches in this game. While the matchup is bad against the Denver Broncos, this game should have plenty of garbage time and dump-offs.

WR Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have very little to play for this week, locked into either the No. 5 or No. 6 seed in the NFC. Historically, the Rams usually rest their players in this situation, and we expect the same this season. With Davante Adams already out, Mumpfield could serve as the WR1, with Puka Nacua probably held out or very limited. With Jimmy Garoppolo as the backup, the Rams should still be able to move the ball if Matthew Stafford is rested.

WR Jahan Dotson, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles are now fully expected to rest their starters against a terrible Washington Commanders defense. If they rest both AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith, Dotson would slide into the WR1 role in a great matchup. Even if only Brown rests, Dotson should see plenty of work. Even with Jalen Hurts out, the Eagles should be able to move the ball against this defense.

