Best Conference Championship DFS Lineup Featuring A Matthew Stafford-Puka Nacua Stack

We have reached the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs, and fantasy owners have to get their DFS lineups set. If you want to win a GPP tournament on DraftKings on a slate this small, your lineup has to be as close to perfect as possible. This is the perfect DFS lineup on DraftKings for the Conference Championship Round of the NFL Playoffs.

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

DraftKings Price: $6,300

We are spending up to get Stafford as our quarterback. There is no quarterback on the slate that we trust as much as him based on his play and the matchup. It doesn't hurt that the last time these teams played in Seattle in Week 16, he threw for 457 yards and three touchdowns to post 33.9 fantasy points on DraftKings.

RB Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $6,200

Walker is by far our top running back on this slate. With Zach Charbonnet now sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs due to a knee injury, Walker is going to be a bell-cow back and a touchdown machine this week and in the Super Bowl if the Seahawks advance. He also has the best matchup on the slate.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $6,000

Through the playoffs, Stevenson has been serving as the Patriots' clear RB1, and he has played well. The hope here is that the Pats can build a two-score lead on the Jarrett Stidham-led Broncos, and New England can give Stevenson plenty of carries in what will likely be a low-scoring game.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) on the field in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $9,000

Nacua is both the pass-catcher whom we decided to stack with Stafford and by far the best fantasy option on this slate at any position. If you have Stafford, you almost have to have Nacua with him.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $8,000

After Nacua, JSN is the best wide receiver on this slate. If you can afford them both, then you are in really good shape heading into this slate of games. We actually didn't have to sacrifice all that much to make this happen.

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $4,500

We wanted to get one of the Patriots' pass-catchers in here, and we decided to go with Boutte. The hope is that Patrick Surtain II will shadow Stefon Diggs, and another receiver will step up. Boutte has the most upside of the other options.

TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) reacts after catching a seventeen-yard touchdown pass thrown by quarterback Sam Darnold (not pictured) against the Carolina Panthers during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,000

One of the sacrifices we had to make was at tight end. We would have preferred to go with Hunter Henry here, but we settled for the second-best tight end on this slate with Barner.

WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Denver Broncos

DraftKings Price: $3400

Humphrey was someone we knew we were going to get on this slate. With Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant both getting banged up last week and questionable to play on Sunday, we weren't going to pass up on Humphrey at this price.

DST Denver Broncos

DraftKings Price: $2,500

The Broncos are both the cheapest defense and the best defense on this slate. While based on our roster construction, we'd rather go with Patriots against Stidham, we couldn't afford them. This was our second-best option.

