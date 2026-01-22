Conference Championship NFL DFS Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Colby Parkinson vs. AJ Barner
With the Conference Championship weekend of the NFL Playoffs just a few days away, fantasy owners are going to have to get their DFS lineups set. Only four teams are playing this week, so options are limited this week. No position is more limited this week than the tight ends. Two of the top options this week are AJ Barner of the Seattle Seahawks and Colby Parkinson of the Los Angeles Rams. While they aren't great options, they are two of the best options this week. Which one should you plug into your DFS lineups this week?
TE AJ Barner, Seattle Seahawks
The Case For AJ Barner
If nothing else, Barner is the clear top option at tight end for the Seahawks. We know he's going to be out there getting the snaps, running the routes, and getting the targets at the position. He has also played great against the Rams this season. In Week 16, he caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown, and in Week 11, he caught 10 passes for 70 yards. Barner will almost certainly see more volume than Parkinson.
The Case Against AJ Barner
Barner has a slightly tougher matchup with the Rams, being listed by DraftKings as the 17th-toughest defense against tight ends, and he also costs a bit more at $4,000. He is also coming off a week in which he put up a goose egg, even if it was due to the Seahawks not needing to throw as much as usual in a blowout. While Barner has been solid this year, he can still give you a stinker on any given week, and last week was a big reminder.
TE Colby Parkinson, Los Angeles Rams
The Case For Colby Parkinson
Parkinson had a solid game last week, catching three of seven targets for 56 yards. Not only is he cheaper at $3,500 on DraftKings and has the better matchup against the ninth-easiest team against tight ends, but he also has the much better quarterback in Matthew Stafford and a more potent offense run by a Super Bowl-winning head coach in Sean McVay. That gives him the most upside of these two tight ends.
The Case Against Colby Parkinson
Parkinson is now splitting his snaps, routes, and targets with a healthy Tyler Higbee and emerging rookie Terrance Ferguson. Davis Allen also finds himself in the mix at tight end at times. While he does have the better matchup this week, in his two games against the Seahawks this season, he totaled just four catches for 36 yards and one touchdown in both games combined. There may be more upside with Parkinson, but also expect the floor to lower in this game as well.
Colby Parkinson-AJ Barner DFS Verdict
We are going with Barner here. He has less target competition and is the more consistent player. He may be a bit more expensive, but there is also a reason he is more expensive.
