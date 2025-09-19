Best DFS Quarterbacks in Week 3 on DraftKings & FanDuel Featuring Caleb Williams
This week, there are multiple quarterback changes due to injuries, inviting potential values at the position, along with low-value stacks. Often, these changes result in poor lineup decisions in the DFS market due to these quarterbacks failing to deliver 4X scores. On the positive side, the salary relief allows for better top-end talent at running back and wide receiver.
Let's identify the best quarterbacks in the DFS market heading into the main slate on Sunday in Week 3.
QB Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings (DK: $4,000/FD: $6,400)
The last time Wentz started a game came in 2022 for the Washington Commanders. He went 2-5 while passing for over 300 yards in three of his first five games (313/4, 337/3, and 359/2). In those outings, he also rushed for 50 yards on 13 carries. Washington allowed him to throw 210 times (42 per game) over his first five starts, which has a Vikings ring to it.
In 2022, with Minnesota, Kirk Cousins averaged 37.8 passes per game. Wentz is a former first-round draft pick (2016) who helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl in 2017 (11-2 before suffering a season-ending injury).
Over the first two games, the Bengals’ defense gave up 561 passing yards to Joe Flacco and Trevor Lawrence, leading to four touchdowns. They faced 87 pass attempts, but quarterbacks gained only 6.4 yards per pass attempt.
Much of the DFS market will be chasing the value of Jordan Mason at running back this week, while the winning piece to the puzzle starts with Wentz. I don’t trust the Vikings’ offensive line, but sometimes a daily gamer has to take a position in a game. I’m running to the window, and key wheeling Wentz/Jefferson, with a backup Wentz/Hockenson ticket. In addition, Cincinnati has multiple options to be correlated in this stack.
QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $5,900/FD: $7,300)
Last week, the New York Giants dominated the time-of-possession in the first quarter (12 minutes and 31 seconds) against the Cowboys. By the 10-minute mark in the second quarter, Dallas only had 52 yards of offense and three points. The Cowboys and New York scored five consecutive possessions each to end regulation play, leading to a 37-37 tie, before Bradon Aubrey knocked home a 46-yard game-winning field goal in overtime.
Prescott finished with 378 combined yards and two scores, but was well behind the top quarterbacks on the main DFS slate on Sunday. On the positive side, Dallas showcased their offensive home flair in the realm of 2023, suggesting a fun fantasy year for all receiving options.
The Bears’ defense comes off a game where they allowed 511 combined yards and seven touchdowns. They were dominated on the ground (30/177/2) and via the pass (334/5).
Both teams in this matchup appear to have defensive issues, suggesting a ton of passing plays and scoring. Prescott must prove himself on the road, but he does have deeper receiving options in 2025. His salary remains favorable in the DFS, while needing at least 300 passing yards and three touchdowns to be a winning selection this week.
QB Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (DK: $5,600/FD: $7,100)
Two games into his sophomore season with the Bears, Williams ranks ninth in quarterback scoring (46.35) in four-point passing touchdowns leagues. He has yet to pass for more than 210 yards in a game, but he does have two scores in each matchup (three passing and one running). Rome Odunze looks the part of a difference-maker WR1, while DJ Moore is trailing expectations, along with incoming rookie Colston Loveland. Chicago has averaged 32.5 passes so far this season.
After playing better than expected on defense against the Eagles in Week 1 (310 combined yards), the New York Giants exposed the Cowboys' weaknesses in pass coverage in Week 2 (450 yards and three touchdowns). The Giants had seven completions of 20 yards or more, with three reaching the 40-yard mark.
The Bears have the offensive firepower to be much better offensively, but their defense may allow long, time-consuming drives. The key to Williams’ ceiling is for Dallas to jump out to an early lead, forcing the Bears to attempt more passes. He projects as a value in the DFS market, even with projections under 300 yards passing and two scores.