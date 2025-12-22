Best MNF DraftKings Showdown Wide Receivers to Target for 49ers vs. Colts

Finding the winning combination of receivers will be challenging in tonight's showdown slate between the 49ers and Colts. San Francisco will be without Ricky Pearsall, potentially creating more opportunities for George Kittle and Jauan Jennings. The Colts’ passing offense is spread among four players – Michael Pittman, Tyler Warren, Alec Pierce, and Josh Downs.

Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $7,400)

Over the past five games, Pittman drifted down the wide receiver rankings due to gaining fewer than 30 receiving yards in four matchups (2/19, 5/27/1, 1/13, and 3/26). He scored six touchdowns over his first eight starts, highlighted by a helpful three-game stretch midseason (7/58/1, 8/96/1, and 9/115). Pittman ranks 13th in wide receiver scoring (188.50) in PPR formats.

The 49ers rank 20th in wide receiver defense (449.10 fantasy points). They’ve allowed 12 touchdowns with wideouts gaining 12.1 yards per catch. San Francisco was drilled in three games vs wide receivers (LAR – 19/278/1, HOU – 21/224/2, and ARI – 24/271/1).

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (9/124)

Puka Nacua (10/85/1)

Michael Wilson (15/185)

Pittman’s possession-type skill set, paired with his ability to score, should play well in this matchup. Philip Rivers will look to get the ball out quickly, suggesting plenty of targets for the Colts’ top wideout.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $7,000)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Over his last eight games, Pierce has been fantasy relevant in five contests (5/98, 6/115, 4/84/1, 4/78/1, and 5/80). He brings a big-play skill set, with a knack for coming down with tightly contested targets deep downfield. The Colts have given him WR2 snaps in every game Pittman has played this year. His boom or bust profile seems overpriced for his scoring average (11.04 fantasy points).

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (DK: $5,600)

Last week, Downs was the winner in Philip River’s touchdown pass (3/13/1). He delivered short games over his previous four matchups (1/3, 2/10, 2/44, and 4/23), due to him being the fifth option in the Colts’ passing attack. Downs had a mini three-game scoring streak (6/42/1, 3/39/1, and 6/57/1) while receiving 19 targets.

Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The fantasy market is waiting for an impact showing from Jennings this year, after posting three stellar outcomes in 2024 (11/175/3, 10/91/1, and 7/90/2). He has a touchdown in five of his last six matchups (six TDs), leading to five mid-tier days in PPR formats (14.10, 18.10, 15.10, 14.90, and 18.70). The 49ers haven’t given him over seven targets since Week 2 (5/89/1).

Indianapolis slipped to 31st in wide receiver defense (502.70 fantasy points) in PPR formats. They’ve allowed the most catches (190), receiving yards (2,407), and targets (302) to wideouts, with them scoring 12 touchdowns. The Colts struggled vs. wide receivers in Week 4 (LAR – 19/321/3) and Week 7 (LAC – 24/239/2). Their last four opponents gained over 200 yards from their wideouts (14/218, 12/202, 12/204/2, and 17/233).

Troy Franklin (8/89/1)

Puka Nacua (13/170/1)

Keenan Allen (11/119/1)

Drake London (6/104/1)

Rashee Rice (8/141)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba (7/113)

Based on his scoring, Jennings makes a lot of sense on this slate despite being slightly overpriced for his stats this season. The loss of Ricky Pearsall should lead to more targets for the 49ers’ top wideout.

More San Francisco 49ers Wide Receivers & Recent Snap Counts

Here are the snap counts for San Francisco’s WR2 and WR3 over the past two weeks:

Kendrick Bourne (34% - 0/0 and 45% - 2/17)

Demarcus Robinson (43% - 0/6 and 31% - 2/36)

Bourne played well in two games (10/142 and 5/142) when the 49ers had injuries at wide receiver earlier in the season. On the downside, he only has 10 catches for 128 yards on 13 targets over his last eight contests. Robinson had yet to show up on a winning fantasy roster this year, something he did four times (3/28/1, 2/35/2, 6/94/2, and 2/49/1) last year for the Rams. Both players have similar salaries this week.

