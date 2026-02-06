Best Super Bowl DFS Cash Game Lineup Featuring Rhamondre Stevenson As Captain

We are quickly approaching Super Bowl Sunday. It will be played on February 8, when the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, faces off with the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fantasy owners have one last opportunity to play DFS on DraftKings before the season officially concludes on Sunday.

There are two primary formats that most players play. You can play in GPP tournaments or on cash slates. Cash slates are more of a traditional build when you are trying to defeat one or a few opponents, while in GPP tourneys, you need to shoot for massive upside. You don't have to roll the dice as much on contrarian picks in cash games. This is the perfect cash lineup for Super Bowl Sunday.

Captain RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $13,200

Stevenson is our captain on this slate. This isn't a traditional contrarian pick by any means, but I went with the Patriots' starting running back because I believe the Patriots are going to win this game, and a big reason for that will be their rushing attack. We are also saving money by going with the running back over the quarterbacks or other more expensive options at captain. If you believe that the Seahawks are going to win this game, you could swap out Stevenson for Kenneth Walker III, but the Patriots' rush defense is better.

FLEX QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) practices before the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $11,000

We had to have Maye in our lineup. He's an MVP-caliber quarterback with rushing upside and one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl MVP. This team is built around the Patriots' winning handily, which is why you'll notice the absence of Walker and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Their price didn't line up with our build.

FLEX QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $10,800

Darnold is the Seahawks' offensive player we decided to spend up on. With them losing this game and the Pats' rush defense being brutal on running backs, we expect them to have to throw the ball for most of the second half. We went with the quarterback over the wide receiver based on upside and probability.

FLEX TE Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $7,000

No player has a better matchup in this game than Henry, and it's not particularly close. In a game projected to be a brutal matchup for almost everyone involved, DraftKings ranks the Seahawks 22nd against tight ends.

FLEX WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) celebrates after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $4,200

We couldn't pass up on the combination of price and upside with Shaheed. He is a big-play machine who can score from anywhere on the field. Not only can he score on offense, but he is also a dangerous returner on special teams.

FLEX WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $3,600

Based on our salary cap, we wanted to go with one of the Patriots' wide receivers here. We like Hollins in this game . He is a big-bodied wideout who makes plays downfield and can win contested catches in the end zone. Hollins is also a candidate to see significant volume as the potential WR2 behind Stefon Diggs.

