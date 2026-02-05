TreVeyon Henderson, Rashid Shaheed & More Super Bowl LX Contrarian DFS Picks

On Sunday, the top seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, in the Super Bowl. This will be the last chance this season for fantasy football players to set a lineup. If you are going to win a small slate like this, you are going to have to hit on some contrarian picks. These are the top contrarian picks on the Super Bowl slate who can help you win a tournament.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

After a fantasy explosion in the middle of the season, Henderson has now gone 10 consecutive games without rushing for more than 32 yards, and he has scored just one touchdown during that stretch. It makes sense that fantasy owners have gone away from him, especially with how well Rhamondre Stevenson has been playing. However, he has massive upside at a low cost in DFS formats. This is an electric player who can make game-changing plays at any moment. Plug him into your GPP lineups, and hope he gets the ball in space and makes a play.

RB George Holani, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Zach Charbonnet sidelined with a knee injury, Kenneth Walker III is expected to step up as the clear-cut RB1 in Seattle. However, after returning from injured reserve just days before the NFC Championship Game, Holani should be fully healthy and ready to step into a larger role. If he can find the end zone and catch a few passes, he could be a GPP difference maker. He has a built-in workload, even if it's minor, and if Walker were to get banged up, Holani could be a week winner.

WR Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Shaheed is the ultimate boom-or-bust option. He is a big-play machine who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Seattle finds creative ways to get him the ball. Not only does he catch passes, but he also gets the ball on the ground, and he is their primary returner. This is a player that you should have in all of your DFS lineups this week because he can win you your week at any moment in all different kinds of ways.

WR Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Behind Stefon Diggs, the Patriots' wide receivers are utilized as a committee. Kayshon Boutte is the wideout viewed as the high-upside option, but Hollins can be in that same conversation. He's a big-bodied wide receiver who can make plays downfield and be a dangerous weapon down near the end zone. We have seen him get plenty of targets this season, including at least five in six of his final eight regular-season games.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: