Perfect Super Bowl LX DFS GPP Lineup Build Featuring A Drake Maye-Mack Hollins Stack

The Super Bowl is now just days away. It will be played on Sunday, when the top seed in the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks, will take on the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the New England Patriots, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Fantasy owners get one more chance to play DFS on DraftKings before the season officially comes to an end.

There are two different formats that most players play. You can play in GPP tournaments or cash slates. In GPP, you have to shoot for huge upside, while on cash slates, it's more of a traditional build. Your team has to be almost perfect to win in GPP tourneys. This is the perfect GPP lineup for Super Bowl Sunday.

Captain QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $16,500

This is a simple formula at captain. Go with the player with the most possible upside on the slate. That is the starting quarterback for the underdog team, who has a big arm, rushing upside, and just barely missed winning his first MVP last night. He was the fantasy QB2 this season and is the QB to own in GPP tourneys.

FLEX QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $10,800

We want to have both quarterbacks in this slate. However, because we added Darnold, we did not go with Jaxon Smith-Njigba on this slate. We couldn't afford them both, and we are going contrarian by avoiding the top player on the slate with JSN.

FLEX Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $9,800

With Zach Charbonnet out, we went with Walker, who should get a near bell-cow workload. Not only is he seeing more carries, but he is also getting the goal-line work with Charbonnet sidelined. We did consider going with George Holani as our Seahawks' rusher, but we decided to stick with Walker and not go that contrarian here.

FLEX Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

DraftKings Price: $4,200

Shaheed is a big-play waiting to happen who can score on catches, carries, trick plays, and returns. He should be in every one of your GPP lineups. This is a boom-or-bust player made for this kind of slate. This is also the players we have decided to stack with Darnold since we are going away from JSN.

FLEX TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) warms up before an AFC Divisional Round game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

DraftKings Price: $3,800

The rookie has been essentially useless throughout the playoffs and even through December. However, we have seen his upside, and it's incredible. While everyone else is playing it safe with Rhamondre Stevenson, you should have Henderson in your lineup.

FLEX Mack Hollins, New England Patriots

DraftKings Price: $3,600

You can take your pick from the Patriots' wide receivers. We wanted to avoid Stefon Diggs because of price and roster percentage, so we had to pick between Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, and Hollins. Ultimately, we decided to go with Hollins because he has a big body and is a deep threat, end zone threat, and we have seen him get significant volume quite a few times this season.

