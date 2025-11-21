Best Week 12 NFL DFS Values Featuring Emanuel Wilson & Andrei Iosivas
Michael Wilson (36.50 fantasy points) took advantage of Marvin Harrison's late scratch last week, leading to a surprising impact game (15/185). He was an identifiable value play in the DFS market and must roster for cashing teams. Sean Tucker (37.00 fantasy points) and Kenneth Gainwell (29.50 fantasy points) proved to be the top value options at running back in Week 11, but both players were low percentage owns.
Check out these must-roster second-tier DFS studs in Week 12!
Week 12 NFL DFS Value Players
Emmanuel Wilson, Green Bay Packers (DK: $5,300/FD: $6,500)
If Josh Jacobs can’t go on Sunday, Wilson is poised to see impact chances against the Vikings. Over his last seven games with limited touches (57), he gained 260 combined yards with one touchdown and 11 catches. Wilson had never scored over 16.50 fantasy points (PPR) in a game or had more than 15 touches in a game.
Running backs average 30.7 touches per game against the Vikings, but they gain only 4.0 yards per rush and 5.9 yards per catch with seven touchdowns. Minnesota ranks 13th in running back defense (207.50 fantasy points).
- Bijan Robinson (168 combined yards with three catches)
- Kenneth Gainwell (134 combined yards with two touchdowns and six catches)
- Quinshon Judkins (23/110 with one catch for 18 yards)
- Kimina Vidal (23/117/1 with one catch for 10 yards)
- Derrick Henry (20/75 with three catches for nine yards)
- D’Andre Swift (21/90)
Wilson should have a reasonable start window if the Packers don’t rush Jacobs back this week. More news is needed, but he does have a chance at touching the ball close to 20 times vs. the Vikings in Week 12.
Kenneth Gainwell, Pittsburgh Steelers (DK: $5,500/FD: $6,300)
Gainwell is another player who looks to be rewarded with more snaps and touches due to the injury to Jaylen Warren. He has a beast in fantasy points in two games (31.40 and 29.50) while failing to score over 10.00 fantasy points in his eight other contests.
The Bears will give up big plays to running backs (4.9 yards per career), but their defense has been helped by facing only 22.1 rushes per game. Chicago ranks 16th in running back defense (232.50 fantasy points). Backs have scored nine touchdowns.
- Jahmyr Gibbs (104 combined yards with one touchdown and three catches)
- Ashton Jeanty (21/138/1 with two catches for 17 yards and two more scores)
- Derrick Henry (21/71/2)
- Chase Brown (112 combined yards with eight catches)
Gainwell brings pass-catching value, and Pittsburgh has been willing to give him in close scoring chances at times. Pittsburgh should rotate in Kaleb Johnson, potentially steal some of his ceiling. The key to his playable value is Jaylen Warren sitting out in Week 11.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $4,800/FD: $6,300)
Wilson will be an interesting player to follow this week after his surprising game (15 catches for 185 yards on 18 targets). His great opportunity was tied to the Cardinals attempting 57 passes, leading to 47 completions, 452 yards, and two touchdowns. Over his previous nine games, Wilson only had 22 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown on 38 targets. Arizona had him on the field for 84% of their plays.
The Jaguars’ pass defense dominated the Los Angeles Chargers’ wideouts in Week 11 (8/78 on 15 targets), which was out of line with their previous success. Jacksonville moved to 20th in wide receiver defense (327.40 fantasy points). They hold wideouts to short yards per catch (11.8), while allowing 11 touchdowns.
- Ja’Marr Chase (14/165/1)
- Nico Collins (8/104/1)
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (8/162/1)
- Davante Adams (5/35/3)
- Nice Collins (7/136)
Over the past five games, Jacoby Brissett averaged 42.4 pass attempts and 28.4 completions, creating plenty of chances for the Cardinals’ wide receivers. The Jaguars will try to slow this game down with the run game, but their defense allowed 31, 21, 35, 29, and 36 points in their last five games played outside of Florida. Wilson is worthy of riding based on his matchup and his potential two-game winning streak.
Andrei Iosivas, Cincinnati Bengals (DK: $4,100/FD: $5,600)
With Ja’Marr Chase suspended this week, Iosivas is in a prime position to be very active vs. the Patriots. New England should shift their top cornerback to Tee Higgins, suggesting a high-volume target day for the Bengals' third wide receiver. Iosivas has been more active in three (5/82, 3/49, and 5/66/1) of his last four home games.
The Patriots have a below-par defense vs wide receivers (337.20 fantasy points – 22nd). Despite their risk, wideouts account for only 45.5% of opponents' catches and 56.7% of their receiving yards.
- Jakobi Meyers (8/97)
- Tyreek Hill (6/109)
- Chris Olave (6/98)
- Chimere Dike (4/70/1)
- Drake London (9/118/3)
- Emeka Egbuka (6/115/1)
The return of Joe Burrow should be a better win for Iosivas. There will be some passing rust for the Bengals’ start passes, but his WR2 in Week 12 only needs a 5/50/1 game to reach a playable outcome in the DFS market.