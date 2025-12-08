Best Week 14 DraftKings Showdown Wide Receivers to Target for Eagles vs. Chargers

The wide receiver position is loaded with outs in tonight’s showdown slate between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers. The Eagles have two standout options, any one of which of their four wideouts could be in play for Los Angeles.

Week 14 Monday Night Football Wide Receivers for Eagles vs. Chargers

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) waves to the fans after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $9,000)

The Eagles got Brown rolling in his last two games (8/110/1 and 10/132/2), resulting in two impact fantasy days (28.00 and 38.20) in DraftKings scoring. He climbed to 13th in PPR formats (161.90 fantasy points). His other two playable outcomes came in Week 3 (22.90) and Week 7 (28.10). On the downside, Philadelphia struggled to get Brown rolling in three other contests (1/8, 2/7, and 2/13).

Shawn Childs

The Chargers have the second-best wide receiver defense (119/1,395/6 on 203 targets). They allow only 11.7 yards per catch with six touchdowns.

Marquise Brown (10/99)

Courtland Sutton (6/118/1)

Deebo Samuel (8/96/1)

Jaylen Waddle (6/95)

Alec Pierrce (5/98)

Michael Pittman (7/58/1)

Justin Jefferson (7/74)

Los Angeles will be facing their best combination of wide receivers since Week 7, and their last matchup with a mobile quarterback (Jayden Daniels) came in Week 5. Brown brings the hot hand, scoring, and big-play ability.

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (DK: $8,400)

Over the past five games, Smith caught 22 of his 40 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown, leading to him averaging only 11.56 fantasy points in DraftKings scoring. His best three games came in Week 3 (8/60/1), Week 5 (8/114), and Week 7 (9/183/1). He has double-digit targets in three games (10, 11, and 11).

When facing better wide receiver defense this year, Smith has been the better Eagles’ wide receiver due to A.J. Brown drawing more attention in coverage. Based on this, Smith could be the better wideout to play for Philadelphia in this contest.

Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $8,800)

A deep wide receiver mix for the Chargers has led to McConkey underperforming expectations so far in 2025. He’s on pace to catch 82 passes for 968 yards and seven touchdowns on 128 targets (82/1,149/7 on 112 targets in his rookie season). His best showings came in Week 6 (7/100/1), Week 8 (6/88/1), and Week 10 (4/107/1). Justin Herbert looked his way only 22 times over his last four starts (6, 6, 4, and 6).

Shawn Childs

The Eagles are league average defending wide receivers (362.20 fantasy points). They allow 13.1 yards per catch, with a low catch rate (55.5%) and six touchdowns to wideouts.

CeeDee Lamb (7/110)

Puka Nacua (11/112)

Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1)

Courtland Sutton (8/99)

Wan’Dale Robinson (6/84/1)

Jordan Addison (9/128)

Jameson Williams (4/97/1)

George Pickens (9/146/1)

Based on his low output in recent weeks, I could see McConkey being more involved in this matchup, putting him in the mix to possibly be a captain play in this showdown or, at the very least, a flex option.

Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $7,000)

After a fast start over the Chargers' first four games (5/79/2, 3/71/1, 6/89, and 8/98/1), Johnston only has 18 catches for 188 yards and three touchdowns on 32 targets over his next seven matchups. His scoring over this span helps his floor. Los Angeles gave him WR2 snaps (68%, 82%, 90%, and 67%) over his previous four games.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $6,600)

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Allen had an active role in the Chargers’ passing game over his first three games (7/68/1, 5/61/1, and 7/65/1). He posted an impact game (11/119/1) on Week 7, followed by a minimal opportunity over the past five contests (4/44, 2/41, 2/19, 4/53, and 4/30) while averaging 5.2 targets. Despite his regression, Allen had WR3 snaps over his last three matchups (51%, 75%, and 60%0.

Tre’ Harris, Los Angeles Chargers (DK: $3,200)

Over his last six games, the Chargers had Harris on the field for 40.9% of their plays. He scored fewer than 9.0 fantasy points in each of these matchups (2/23, 2/8/1, 2/18, 2/4, 1/12, and 3/30). Despite his weaker outlook, Harris has the ability to hit on a long touchdown, which works for his bottom-tier salary.

