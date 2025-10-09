Best Week 6 DraftKings DFS Showdown Plays for Eagles vs. Giants Including Jalen Hurts
The incredible paydays in DraftKings showdowns continued on Monday night. One sharp daily gamer beat 88,234 teams by 0.20 of a point, leading to $500,000 in winnings. In my perfect lineup article, I had the captain position correct with Patrick Mahomes, along with three winning plays. Unfortunately, my four entries weren't deep enough to grab a piece of the first-place prize. Here’s the winning roster:
The key player on this slate was Parker Washington ($3,600), whose touchdown and receiving production (2/16) was just high enough to create a life-changing moment. This roster came in $4,300 below the $50,000 salary cap. Four teams ($63,750) tied for second place with only one lineup difference (Travis Hunter – $6,600 with 9.40 fantasy points).
On Thursday night, the Philadelphia Eagles travel to New York to play the Giants. In my Eagles/Giants game preview article, I included some DraftKings prop lines with player write-ups to highlight their potential value in this matchup.
The Eagles are seven-point favorites in this road matchup with a game total of 40.5. My first instinct is to use Saquon Barkley in the caption position, as he needs a big game. The game data suggests that Philly should run the ball more effectively, with some sneaky upside in the passing game.
Here’s a look at this week’s top skill players:
Week 6 TNF Quarterback Projections
Jalen Hurts' ability to score rushing touchdowns tends to lead to him being leaned on at the top of showdown slates, even with weaknesses in his passing yards. Philadelphia has struggled to run the ball (3.8 yards per rush), with weakness as well in yards per pass attempt (6.5). Their offensive line gave up six sacks last week to the Broncos, 15 on the year. On the positive side, Hurts has seven passing touchdowns over his last three starts. He gained 136 combined yards last year vs. the Giants with three scores.
The Eagles’ defense only has seven sacks this year, but they have held quarterbacks to 6.3 yards per pass attempt across 175 attempts. Philadelphia’s five opponents have a combined 14-10-1 record.
Jaxson Dart helps his floor by running the ball, but the Giants have slow-moving drives since the loss of Malik Nabers. The Eagles will give up rushing yards (134/634/4 – 4.7 yards per carry). If he scores on the ground, I would expect Daft to post a high enough fantasy score to land on the winning ticket. His salary requires 20.00+ fantasy points for a 4X outcome. I’ll take the under.
Week 6 TNF Running Back Projections
Saquon Barkley has yet to score over 20.00 fantasy points this year, a feat he accomplished nine times in his 20 starts in 2024. He gained 187 combined yards in his return to New York last year with one touchdown and two catches. His biggest strike this year is gaining only 3.2 yards per rush with no runs over 20 yards.
New York has plenty of risk against the running backs on the ground (105/568/6 – 5.4 YPC) while ranking 27th in fantasy points (132.30) to the position in PPR formats.
The return of Tyrone Tracy takes some of the luster from Cam Skattebo, but I expect him to be the weaker part of the running back touchdown equation. New York could limit his touches in his first game back from an injury. In addition, a short week could cost Skattebo more snaps than projected.
The Eagles' defense sits 25th defending running backs (121/530/3 with 21 catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns).
Week 6 TNF Wide Receiver Projections
DeVonta Smith played better in two (8/60/1 and 8/114) of his last three starts while having a reasonable floor (30/371/4 over seven games) in his career vs. the Giants.
Philadelphia struggled to get AJ Brown the ball in four games (1/8, 5/27, 2/7, and 5/43) while posting one respectable outcome (5/89/1). He has 23 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns over six games against New York.
Over four games vs. Philadelphia, Wan’Dale Robinson averaged six catches for 42 yards with no touchdowns. He looks overpriced for his skill set on this slate.
The Eagles’ defense is about league average against wide receivers (50/756/3 on 109 targets), with CeeDee Lamb (7/110), Puka Nacua (11/112), Emeka Egbuka (4/101/1), and Courtland Sutton (8/99) having the most success.
Week 6 TNF Tight End Projections
I don’t expect Theo Johnson or Dallas Goedert to come in based on their recent success. Johnson had his best game of his career in Week 5 (6/33/2) while also scoring in his previous matchup. Goedert is riding a three-game scoring streak (1/33/1, 4/37/2, and 3/19/1), helped by the Eagles running gimmick plays for him at the goal line.
The Perfect Week 6 TNF DraftKings DFS Showdown Lineup
Here's my perfect lineup: