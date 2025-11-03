Fantasy Sports

Best Week 9 MNF DraftKings Showdown Tight Ends: Jake Ferguson vs. Trey McBride

With both teams leaning heavily on their tight ends, Jake Ferguson and Trey McBride headline the best Week 9 Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown plays in the Cowboys vs. Cardinals matchup.

Shawn Childs

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Cowboys and Cardinals have moved the ball well with their tight ends this year, leading to them ranking second (137.10) and third (136.70) in tight end scoring. The Browns lead the NFL in tight end production (67/616/3 on 95 targets) after eight weeks.

Week 9 MNF Tight End Fantasy Football Projections

Shawn Childs

Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $8,000)

After a great run over six games (9/78, 13/82, 7/40/1, 7/49/2, 3/33/1, and 7/29/2), the Broncos shut out Ferguson in Week 8 on one target. Dallas gave him elite targets in Week 2 (12) and Week 3 (14), followed by a four-game scoring streak. Despite success this year, he has been more of a garbage pail option in the Cowboys’ offense, leading to short yards per catch (6.5) and picking up trash scores when defenses are focusing on stopping the run and defending the Cowboys’ top wide receivers.

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Catch Stats
Shawn Child

The Cardinals sit 24th in tight end defense (113.10) in PPR formats. They grade well in touchdowns allowed (3 – Tie for 9th) but much lower in yards (481 – 25th) and catches (47 – 26th) allowed.

  • Juwan Johnson (8/76)
  • Ja’Tavion Sanders (7/54)
  • Jake Tonges (2/21)
  • AJ Barner (3/32/1)
  • Chig Okonkwo (4/48)
  • Tyler Warren (6/63/1)
  • Tucker Kraft (5/58/1)

Ferguson does have a favorable matchup, and I can’t dismiss him from scoring. 

Best Week 9 MNF DraftKings Wide Receivers to Target

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $9,000)

Fantasy Football Stud: Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinal
Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) reacts against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Over the past two weeks, McBride has started to soar (8/72/1 and 10/74/2), thanks to receiving elite targets (11 and 13). He had multiple other plays in these games, where he could have scored. His floor has five catches, but McBride is gaining a career-low 9.0 yards per catch. He has already set a career-high in touchdowns (4).

2025 Tight End Fantasy Point Catch Stats
Shawn Child

Dallas is about league average defending tight ends (99.50 fantasy points). They’ve held them to short yards per catch (9.0), with minimal damage in scoring (two touchdowns).

  • Dallas Goedert (7/44)
  • Theo Johnson (4/34)
  • Cole Kmet (1/10/1)
  • Tucker Kraft (5/56)
  • Mason Taylor (9/67)
  • Tommy Tremble (4/39)
  • Zach Ertz (3/37/1)
  • Evan Engram (4/36)

Based on the Cowboys’ tight end schedule, McBride has a better matchup than most would believe. He is the best receiver option for the Cardinals, and his stock is trending higher. On the downside, McBride may need to score to reach a playable outcome. If Dallas plays well offensively in this game, he should be the player most rewarded for catches and receiving yards for Arizona.

Week 9 Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown Captain Strategy

High-Priced Captain: CeeDee Lamb

Cheat Captain: Michael Wilson

Week 9 MNF DraftKings Showdown Best Picks

  • Marvin Harrison or Trey McBride
  • Jacoby Brissett
  • Dak Prescott
  • CeeDee Lamb/George Pickens

I must find a way to get Brandon Aubrey on the ticket. 

Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

