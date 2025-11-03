Best Week 9 MNF DraftKings Showdown Tight Ends: Jake Ferguson vs. Trey McBride
The Cowboys and Cardinals have moved the ball well with their tight ends this year, leading to them ranking second (137.10) and third (136.70) in tight end scoring. The Browns lead the NFL in tight end production (67/616/3 on 95 targets) after eight weeks.
Week 9 MNF Tight End Fantasy Football Projections
Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys (DK: $8,000)
After a great run over six games (9/78, 13/82, 7/40/1, 7/49/2, 3/33/1, and 7/29/2), the Broncos shut out Ferguson in Week 8 on one target. Dallas gave him elite targets in Week 2 (12) and Week 3 (14), followed by a four-game scoring streak. Despite success this year, he has been more of a garbage pail option in the Cowboys’ offense, leading to short yards per catch (6.5) and picking up trash scores when defenses are focusing on stopping the run and defending the Cowboys’ top wide receivers.
The Cardinals sit 24th in tight end defense (113.10) in PPR formats. They grade well in touchdowns allowed (3 – Tie for 9th) but much lower in yards (481 – 25th) and catches (47 – 26th) allowed.
- Juwan Johnson (8/76)
- Ja’Tavion Sanders (7/54)
- Jake Tonges (2/21)
- AJ Barner (3/32/1)
- Chig Okonkwo (4/48)
- Tyler Warren (6/63/1)
- Tucker Kraft (5/58/1)
Ferguson does have a favorable matchup, and I can’t dismiss him from scoring.
Best Week 9 MNF DraftKings Wide Receivers to Target
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals (DK: $9,000)
Over the past two weeks, McBride has started to soar (8/72/1 and 10/74/2), thanks to receiving elite targets (11 and 13). He had multiple other plays in these games, where he could have scored. His floor has five catches, but McBride is gaining a career-low 9.0 yards per catch. He has already set a career-high in touchdowns (4).
Dallas is about league average defending tight ends (99.50 fantasy points). They’ve held them to short yards per catch (9.0), with minimal damage in scoring (two touchdowns).
- Dallas Goedert (7/44)
- Theo Johnson (4/34)
- Cole Kmet (1/10/1)
- Tucker Kraft (5/56)
- Mason Taylor (9/67)
- Tommy Tremble (4/39)
- Zach Ertz (3/37/1)
- Evan Engram (4/36)
Based on the Cowboys’ tight end schedule, McBride has a better matchup than most would believe. He is the best receiver option for the Cardinals, and his stock is trending higher. On the downside, McBride may need to score to reach a playable outcome. If Dallas plays well offensively in this game, he should be the player most rewarded for catches and receiving yards for Arizona.
Week 9 Monday Night Football DraftKings Showdown Captain Strategy
High-Priced Captain: CeeDee Lamb
Cheat Captain: Michael Wilson
Week 9 MNF DraftKings Showdown Best Picks
- Marvin Harrison or Trey McBride
- Jacoby Brissett
- Dak Prescott
- CeeDee Lamb/George Pickens
I must find a way to get Brandon Aubrey on the ticket.
